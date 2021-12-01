NMH expands live broadcasts
Namibia Media Holdings (NMH)'s marketing manager Hennie Geldenhuys during a breakfast event with senior representatives of many national sports federations, said that NMH’s marketing leg - Synergi – and Namibia Media Events plan to broadcast 120 sports events live on its various digital platforms in 2022.
Geldenhuys highlighted the company's live broadcasting list from the past two years, saying major investments have been made in technology and equipment to enable proper broadcasts.
“NMH obviously still has its established newspapers that cover all sports codes and sporting events in the print media, but the exposure has been largely expanded to more platforms in recent years.
“Naturallyu there is a difference between the mere provision of a live video stream and that offers no entertainment value or interaction with the viewers, as opposed to the production for an image broadcast with commentators and analysts as we do in all cases.
“Rather than sports fans only seeing the final score on social media, we bring the full match or sporting event to the viewer. Along with the pre-announcements of the broadcast that increase the exposure of the event, there are also numerous talent scouts and coaches who will go over the material to analyse performances or spot individual athletes. Together with distribution on social media and people talking about it, it gives sporting events a longer shelf life.
“NMH will also soon launch an app on which sports video broadcasts will be available and we are also making progress in negotiations after expansion with Multichoice. The attention that Synergi focuses on sporting events has powerful potential to put sports codes on the map locally and internationally,” he said.
Planning is key
Geldenhuys added that advance planning and communication is key to breathe life into any sporting event in the pre-production stage and gathering content for the viewer. “The nature of each sport and each specific venue presents its own challenges, but sports codes are encouraged to approach us long enough in advance to see what package we can put together.”
When asked about prioritization, Geldenhuys said that the NMH teams have shown several times this year that they can deliver two top-quality productions at the same time on the same day. “However, advance planning remains critical. The sooner the dates of events on the sports calendar are confirmed and discussed, the better.
“In the same breath, NMH is focused on covering deserving sporting events in other towns.”
He said that nine times out of ten, NMH media teams already have an excellent relationship with corporate clients who spend money on sports. “However, they can get an even greater return on their investment through broadcasting. We know that financing sports is a big challenge, but we can contribute to giving sports codes greater exposure and even in the process helping to conclude contracts for sponsorships. ”
For more info contact [email protected] or [email protected]