NMH launches NTV

08 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) today launched Network TV (NTV), bringing viewers local content, 24/7 on DStv (channel 285) and GoTV (channel 94)
Namibia’s newest television channel brings viewers the latest in current affairs, sport and entertainment news from across the country and the region. Empowering and entertaining audiences across Namibia, NTV enhances the free flow of information to a wide demographic and interest groups.
“From its humble beginnings over 45 years ago with only Republikein in its stable, today Namibia Media Holdings is proud to be part of the media evolution in the country,” said NMH chief executive Albe Botha at the launch.
While print operations will continue for years to come, NTV will be added to the list of news mediums the media house offers to bring quality content into the living rooms of many Namibians.
“The company has a staff complement of 231 and is represented in 80% of the country, ensuring that our communities are empowered through the sharing of knowledge and information,” Botha continued.
From MultiChoice Namibia, managing director Roger Gertze said that content is the core of their business, “therefore we continue to offer programming in high-quality local productions to cater to the preferences of our Namibian audiences. Network TV will be available to all DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access customers including GOtv Lite, Value, Plus, Max and Supa customers. With our footprint covering 100% of Namibia, the channel will offer fresh and relevant content to Namibians and is also available via streaming on DStv.”

