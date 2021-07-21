NMH postpones Expo, throws weight behind vaccination

Covid-19 has impacted us everyone, but mostly changed the way business is done.

“To survive, we need to adapt to new circumstances as well as join hands in all efforts to make Namibia a safer destination to both local and international guests,” says CEO of Namibia Media Holdings (NMH), and host of the popular Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE), Albe Botha.

“The tourism sector is one of those hardest hit by the pandemic, and we need to add to measures that have been put in place to secure jobs and the continuity of the tourism industry. While the virus has instilled fear amongst us, making us more careful when deciding to travel, we will also need to start adapting to this new normal,” he continued.

In light of this NMH for the first time in 23 year of the existence of the NTE, announced the cancellation of this year’s event, and will instead rally behind the Ministry of Health and in their efforts to have more Namibians vaccinated.

In a bid to support the sector, NMH, the Namibia Tourism Board, the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Forestry, and FENATA, aims to vaccinate a million Namibians by the beginning of the next tourism season, which is 1 August 2021.

This partnership will assist the Ministry of Health by setting up more vaccination centres across the country.

To this end, NMH and the Dutch Reformed church in Eros have taken hands and created, through the Ministry of Health, a vaccination centre. The centre located on the corner of Kuiseb Street and General Murtala Muhammed in Eros, will be fully operational as from Tuesday (20 July) from 09:00 to 17:00.

“We believe that if we can have half of the population vaccinated, it will open up more travel to and within Namibia. Moreover, it will reduce the death rate which is at an alarming state at the moment and will reduce the overcrowded health facilities,” says NMH PR executive Maggy Mbako.

“The safety of our residents is of paramount importance, hence a need for a concerted effort and aggressive drive campaign to dispel and demystify ongoing misinformation surrounding the virus. More crucial for us, is to restart tourism by altering Namibia’s high risk status; therefore a joint effort is highly commendable,” said Digu //Naobeb, chief executive of the Namibia Tourism Board.

