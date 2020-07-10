NN eyes premier league

In this archive image from May 2016, Khomas (in purple) and Kavango East u/19 players participate in the final of the National Youth Games at the Trustco United Netball courts in Windhoek. Photo Nampa

Netball Namibia (NN) is working hard on creating a first-of-its-kind Namibia Netball Premier League.

The league, to be sponsored by MTC, will consist of 12 teams from all the regions.

Speaking to Nampa on Thursday, NN vice president Rebecca Goagoses said they don’t have a set date for when the league will start, as they still have play-offs that need to be conducted. However, she elaborated on the league, saying: “It will consist of two teams per region from Erongo, Khomas and Otjozondjupa that will make six teams, while the rest of the spots will be made up of teams from the remaining 11 regions.”

Goagoses added that 33 teams from the 11 regions will be put into three pools, with the top two from each pool forming part of the league at the end of the play-offs. “We have not yet decided on the dates for the play-offs or when the league will kick off, but we are busy with those logistics.”

NN received N$4.2 million over a three-year period from MTC. – Nampa

