NNSO ready for classical performances

14 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) in collaboration with the Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin (RSB), is hard at work preparing a classical concert to entertain music enthusiasts in March.
First up is the staging of Peter and the Wolf at several schools in Windhoek, under the baton of Christian Ludwig, conductor of the Duesseldorf Symphony Orchestra.
The project is part of an ongoing partnership between the Lotto Stiftung Berlin and a cultural exchange programme between Berlin and Windhoek, supported by the German-Namibian Society and the German Embassy in Namibia.
“The NNSO and the cultural exchange programme aims to introduce young learners to classical music, giving them a chance to experience music instruments played live and in the same time offering Namibian children a chance to learn a music instrument at Youth Orchestras of Namibia (Yona),” said Enrico Palascino, initiator of this project.
Then, on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 March, the NNSO in collaboration with the College of the Arts hosts the Capricorn Private Wealth Classical Music Festival at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) Aula in Windhoek at 19:00.
This event is also conducted by Christian Ludwig. The musicians from the NNSO together with the guests from the RSB will perform excerpts from Bizet’s opera Carmen and Namibian and German soloists will present a variety of musical pieces, mostly but not limited to the baroque and classic music epoch.
“The Capricorn Private Wealth Classical Music Festival 2022 promises to be a lovely concert with variation, fun and just pure pleasure of enjoying music,” said Irmgard Rannersmann, chairlady of the NNSO.
Tickets are available via webtickets.com.na at N$150 for adults and N$90 for pensioners and students.
The NNSO is a group of musicians who perform classical music in Namibia. It includes amateur and professional musicians as well as students from the College of the Arts, who collectively work on classical music projects.
The concerts are made possible by Lotto Stiftung Berlin, German Namibian Society, German Embassy Windhoek, Capricorn Private Wealth, College of the Arts and Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin.

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

5 days ago - 10 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Apply for Sound Connects grant now!

1 week ago - 08 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment

The Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF), in partnership with Goethe-Institut, invites organisations operating in Southern Africa’s creative and cultural industries to apply for grants from...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 03 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Don’t miss Aladdin in the NTN

2 weeks ago - 25 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

While Covid halted productions in the last two years, the Anchen Wille Dance Academy is extremely excited to bring another beautiful production to the stage...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 24 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 weeks ago - 17 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 month - 10 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Youth sport fills up IPESS calendar

1 month - 10 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS), together with GIZ’s regional programme “Sport for...

Geena Visagie shares a State of Contentment

1 month - 10 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

February is often considered to be the month of love. On Valentine's Day, we shower those closest to us with love and affection, but the...

NMH launches NTV

1 month - 08 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) today launched Network TV (NTV), bringing viewers local content, 24/7 on DStv (channel 285) and GoTV (channel 94) Namibia’s newest television...

Latest News

Travel to Sossus by train?

1 hour ago | Tourism

To see a modern train travelling between the dunes may sound far-fetched, but this plan of Laban Kandume, owner of Sky Eye Tours & Hospitality,...

Rains fall, but dams emptier

1 hour ago | Weather

While rain was still widespread over Namibia yesterday morning, showers are expected to clear up somewhat by today.The Namibia Meteorological Service is forecasting isolated showers...

Klimaatsverandering: Afrika trek aan kortste...

20 hours ago | Environment

Oor die afgelope drie dekades het Afrika slegs 3.8% van globale befondsing vir klimaat-verwante navorsing ontvang, maar die meeste van dié geld is aan instansies...

Leading discussions in the industry

20 hours ago | Economics

Decision-makers from government and the private sectors gathered at the Namibian Institutional Investors Forum that took place in Swakomund last week, to discuss the country’s...

Qatar resumes flights to Windhoek

22 hours ago | Transport

Qatar Airways will resume its service to Windhoek on 25 June 2022 as part of its largest ever African schedule.With more than 200 weekly flights...

All hands on deck

22 hours ago | Environment

The City of Windhoek hosted their Mayoral Clean-Up Campaign in the Moses Garoeb Constituency on Saturday.The campaign aims to get the community involved in cleaning...

NNSO ready for classical performances...

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) in collaboration with the Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin (RSB), is hard at work preparing a classical concert to entertain music enthusiasts...

Work on Windhoek Paratus data...

3 days ago - 11 March 2022 | Technology

Paratus Namibia will be launching its carrier neutral Data Centre (DC) facility in Windhoek in August this year.The new facility, called the Armada Data Centre,...

CoW drags Namibia Dairies to...

3 days ago - 11 March 2022 | Justice

The Windhoek municipality (CoW) is suing Namibia Dairies for N$24.5 million in damages for the dumping of heavy fuel oil that ended up in Windhoek's...

Load More