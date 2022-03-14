NNSO ready for classical performances

Pictured here is the first performance of Peter and the Wolf by the musicians of the Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin at Elim Primary School in Windhoek.

The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) in collaboration with the Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin (RSB), is hard at work preparing a classical concert to entertain music enthusiasts in March.

First up is the staging of Peter and the Wolf at several schools in Windhoek, under the baton of Christian Ludwig, conductor of the Duesseldorf Symphony Orchestra.

The project is part of an ongoing partnership between the Lotto Stiftung Berlin and a cultural exchange programme between Berlin and Windhoek, supported by the German-Namibian Society and the German Embassy in Namibia.

“The NNSO and the cultural exchange programme aims to introduce young learners to classical music, giving them a chance to experience music instruments played live and in the same time offering Namibian children a chance to learn a music instrument at Youth Orchestras of Namibia (Yona),” said Enrico Palascino, initiator of this project.

Then, on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 March, the NNSO in collaboration with the College of the Arts hosts the Capricorn Private Wealth Classical Music Festival at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) Aula in Windhoek at 19:00.

This event is also conducted by Christian Ludwig. The musicians from the NNSO together with the guests from the RSB will perform excerpts from Bizet’s opera Carmen and Namibian and German soloists will present a variety of musical pieces, mostly but not limited to the baroque and classic music epoch.

“The Capricorn Private Wealth Classical Music Festival 2022 promises to be a lovely concert with variation, fun and just pure pleasure of enjoying music,” said Irmgard Rannersmann, chairlady of the NNSO.

Tickets are available via webtickets.com.na at N$150 for adults and N$90 for pensioners and students.

The NNSO is a group of musicians who perform classical music in Namibia. It includes amateur and professional musicians as well as students from the College of the Arts, who collectively work on classical music projects.

The concerts are made possible by Lotto Stiftung Berlin, German Namibian Society, German Embassy Windhoek, Capricorn Private Wealth, College of the Arts and Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin.