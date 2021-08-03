No accountability report available yet: PM

03 August 2021 | Government

An accountability report relating to how the N$8.1 billion set aside to soften the impact of Covid-19 was spent remains unavailable.
Equally there is no accountability report for donations received by government from different organisations and countries in the wake of the global pandemic’s outbreak.
This conclusion could be deduced from Prime Minister (PM) Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila’s response on Friday when she was quizzed by journalists to provide intricate details into the N$8.1 billion stimulus package that government committed as an economic response against the pandemic.
Kuugongelwa-Amadhila was quick to note that at a later stage, the Office of the Auditor General (AG), would look into government’s Covid-19 expenditure and donations. “Indeed there was accounting provided as of donations that were made towards Covid-19. Donations were provided through different forms and to different government institutions,” she said, adding that every penny will be accounted for.
“We did give an account of how much was received and what was allocated to what and what remained in the account, but we are aware that that report was not sufficient in terms of [an] accountability report,” she conceded.
Sources close to the fiscus, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that a comprehensive accountability report was being prepared and should be ready by September.
Kuugongelwa-Amadhila’s comments come at a time when some observers have asserted that government had not pumped N$8.1 billion into the local economy as communicated. “There was never an N$8.1 billion stimulus. Simple arithmetic shows that the effective package was about N$2.3 billion. The other is monies that government owed to businesses and the loan guarantees depend on the loan decisions by households and businesses [as well as] commercial banks assessments,” local economist, Omu Kakujaha-Matundu, said recently. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Some people are more important than others: Geingob

22 hours ago | Government

President Hage Geingob has justified why politicians - including himself - have breached Covid-19 burial restrictions, saying they are not equal to ordinary citizens.Geingob was...

National census postponed

2 weeks ago - 15 July 2021 | Government

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) announced that the 2021 Population and Housing Census that was scheduled for August this year, has been postponed to August...

Decongestion hoped for at home affairs

3 weeks ago - 13 July 2021 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has asked members of the public that only one person visits their offices when registering a death and that...

Khomas in need of more classrooms

1 month - 01 July 2021 | Government

Learner enrolment in the Khomas region increased from 94 999 in 2020 to 97 176 in 2021, and if the trend continues, enrolment for 2022...

Okahandja municipality fails to balance the books

1 month - 14 June 2021 | Government

Okahandja local authority councillors were bypassed when the municipality presided over transactions amounting to at least N$90 million in 2019, a direct contravention of the...

National documents: Only apply if urgent

1 month - 07 June 2021 | Government

The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged the public to delay application for national documents that are non-urgent to avoid visiting its office as the...

‘Stop with the tenders’ – Amupanda

2 months ago - 23 May 2021 | Government

City of Windhoek (CoW) Mayor, Job Amupanda said the City spends N$20 million on private security company tenders a year – a practice that should...

Gobabis muni in the red

3 months ago - 02 May 2021 | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said the town currently owes NamPower N$13 million in arrears.Theron, in a media statement, stated that the arrears inherited by the...

‘Bring a buddy to parly!’

4 months ago - 17 March 2021 | Government

The office of the Speaker and the Namibia Nature Foundation launched the ‘Bring a buddy to parly’ initiative earlier this week, which is aimed at...

On death and taxes

4 months ago - 14 March 2021 | Government

Despite the dire economic situation caused by Covid-19, government plans to honour financial obligations towards creditors, suppliers and employees, as well as statutory obligations including...

Latest News

Family’s future in court’s hands

17 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Court judge Thomas Masuku will today deliver judgment in a landmark ruling on whether Namibia’s home affairs ministry must grant Namibian citizenship...

The Future of Facebook

22 hours ago | Technology

Founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook is the oldest surviving social media platform. But with more and more platforms entering the market, will it...

Retuura Ballotti new Human Capital...

22 hours ago | People

As from 1 July, Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. In her new role, Ballotti is responsible for developing and...

Mental health awareness campaign launched

22 hours ago | Health

Student leaders from various institutions of higher learning launched a mental health awareness campaign to help and encourage students and learners affected by Covid-19 not...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

22 hours ago | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that it will not adjust fuel prices given current economic circumstances, but warned that this may be short-livedAt the moment,...

Some people are more important...

22 hours ago | Government

President Hage Geingob has justified why politicians - including himself - have breached Covid-19 burial restrictions, saying they are not equal to ordinary citizens.Geingob was...

No accountability report available yet:...

23 hours ago | Government

An accountability report relating to how the N$8.1 billion set aside to soften the impact of Covid-19 was spent remains unavailable.Equally there is no accountability...

Training the hybrid mind

23 hours ago | Technology

Johannesburg • Anna CollardMore than 50% of IT teams believe that employees have bad security habits – habits they’ve developed since moving their offices into...

Understanding Covid outbreaks in Namibian...

1 day - 03 August 2021 | Education

Children across the world have missed out on months of schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Namibia, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC)...

Load More