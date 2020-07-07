No Citi Dash for 2020

While the ever popular Nedbank Citi Dash was supposed to take place in September, it has now been called off for 2020 and will be rescheduled to take place next year.

Last year’s dash attracted 2 500 participants and the organisers set their sights on eclipsing that number when the mass participation event was launched just over a month ago. “Even at the time of the launch, we were fully aware that social distancing measures could yet impact our plans for the event,” said JG van Graan, Nedbank Namibia’s Chief Financial Officer.

“We have had constructive discussions with the Namibia Sport Commission, following the announcement by President Hage Geingob, that Stage 4 of the lockdown exit strategy has been extended to 10 weeks, and believe the decision to postpone the event until next year is absolutely prudent.”

According to Chalo Chainda of the NSC, the guidelines issued by the Commission are in keeping with the State of Emergency regulations by limiting public gatherings to 250 persons. “Our measures require organisers of sporting events involving mass gathering to seek the approval of the NSC, and we appreciate the proactive manner in which the Nedbank Citi Dash organisers have engaged the Commission throughout this process.”

Patrick de Goede, Cycletec’s race director for the Nedbank Citi Dash, says the decision to postpone was a tough one to make. “The race has quickly endeared itself to our communities, and we were very hopeful to still host it this year. We have, however, committed ourselves to following the NSC guidelines when we launched the event, and the reality is that the running calendar will become immensely congested beyond 17 September.”

Van Graan said Nedbank Namibia remains committed as title sponsor of next year’s event.

“In fact, we will still host a fun-filled event for families on the date originally scheduled as race

weekend for the Nedbank Citi Dash.”



