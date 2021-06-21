No future for fossil fuels

As world moves towards ‘green’ energy solutions

21 June 2021 | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected]

During a hearing on the part of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, oil expert Mathew Totten Jnr explained why an investment in oil production in an environmentally sensitive area is not worthwhile.
Totten, a geologist and oil industry expert, believes that Namibia can develop into an energy export country by 2030 and agrees with mines minister Tom Alweendo’s claim from a year ago. However, Totten says this only requires the use of wind, batteries and solar technologies.
In April, the US Embassy in Namibia announced the planning of a solar system operated by Botswana and Namibia along with investors in a joint venture for a so-called mega solar project that had been approved by US President Joe Biden.
The planned system is expected to generate up to five gigawatts of solar power and avoid the emission of an estimated 6.5 million tons of CO² per year. Alweendo reaffirmed his support for such a project at the time.
Given this, geologist and environmental specialist Jan Arkert wanted to know why Namibia is “on the one hand standing out as a champion for renewable energy, and on the other – at a time when the world is turning away from fossil energy sources – teaming up with Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica)?”
At the hearing last week, Totten – representing the environmental protection association SOUL (Saving Okavango’s Unique Life) – explained why Namibia would be on the wrong track in this case.
According to Totten, it is important to recognize that ReconAfrica is a company that, as a newcomer to the oil industry, does not own any real estate that can be offered to Namibia as a guarantee: “Who will repair the damage if ReconAfrica discontinues its operations in Namibia? Certainly not ReconAfrica.”
Furthermore, Totten explained by way of graphics that the international trend is such, that the oil industry will be overtaken by renewable energy technology by 2030 where projects that are currently being started will not be viable any longer.
“Namibia will end up paying the bill,” he said. “The continued investment in renewable energies as a direct result of climate change, inevitably leads to a situation, where an investment in fossil fuels can no longer guarantee success.

Similar News

 

New owners for Gobabis solar plant

1 month - 06 May 2021 | Energy

Mergence Unlisted Investment Managers Namibia has increased its shareholding in the two Ejuva renewable energy projects in Gobabis from 17% to a majority stake of...

Matrix Petroleum headed for Namibia

1 month - 05 May 2021 | Energy

UK based Matrix Petroleum – with operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia – is set to take on the Namibian market with...

Small increase in NamPower tariffs

1 month - 28 April 2021 | Energy

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) announced that it has approved an increase of 2.92% in the average bulk electricity tariff after an application by NamPower...

Fuel prices unchanged for May

1 month - 28 April 2021 | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that fuel prices would remain unchanged for the month of May.This is mainly thanks to a stabilisation of oil prices...

Mega Solar on the way

1 month - 25 April 2021 | Energy

President Biden hosted a virtual leaders’ summit on climate last week,to catalyze global ambition to address the climate crisis.The summit convened world leaders to galvanize...

Power cuts on

2 months ago - 12 April 2021 | Energy

As of this morning, electricity supply to both the Berseba and Witvlei town councils has been suspended, along with AgriBusDev, Congo Namibia Trading (Kombat) and...

New leadership for NAMPOA

3 months ago - 17 March 2021 | Energy

The voting members of the Namibia Petroleum Operators Association (NAMPOA) elected their new leadership during their annual general meeting.Leading the board is newly elected chairperson,...

Dramatic increase in fuel prices

3 months ago - 26 February 2021 | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 80c at 00:01 on 3 March.The new...

Which green features add value to your home?

9 months ago - 16 September 2020 | Energy

Investing in environmentally friendly enhancements for a home is not only a way to protect the environment and save on monthly energy costs, but it...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

11 months ago - 30 June 2020 | Energy

The ministry of mines and energy announced that fuel pump prices will remain unchanged at N$10.35 per litre for petrol and at N$11.13 for diesel...

Latest News

WE mourns the passing of...

21st of June 12:36 | People

Along with our sister publication from the coastal region, Erongo 24/7, we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Nicoleen Coetzee (47) who passed...

No future for fossil fuels

21st of June 12:21 | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] a hearing on the part of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, oil expert Mathew Totten Jnr explained why an investment...

Namibia Dairies, NAFAU sign agreement

21st of June 12:01 | Business

Namibia Dairies (ND) and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) last week announced that it had signed a new recognition and procedural agreement,...

Understanding livestock licks and feed...

21st of June 11:54 | Opinion

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaLivestock farming has become more costly, and one of the costliest undertakings is livestock feed and lick supplementation.Some of the predisposing factors...

What to do when a...

21st of June 11:18 | Life Style

When leasing a property, tenants are required to receive the permission of their landlords before they may bring a pet into the home.Landlords ought to...

Climate change investment needed now

2 hours ago | Environment

More than 220 million children and their families in Africa are water insecure.According to a statement by Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, and Jakaya Kikwete,...

First couple to be jabbed...

19 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]amibia’s first Lady Monica Geingos and her husband President Hage Geingob plan to be vaccinated before the end of June. Geingos made this...

SKW hosts annual Winter Shoot

1 day - 20 June 2021 | Sports

SKW Archers Club last weekend hosted their annual Winter Shoot, where over the course of the two days 14 archers participated in both indoor and...

Tributes pour in for man...

1 day - 20 June 2021 | People

Windhoek • Edward Mumbuu JnrNamibia mourns one of its greatest sons, Mburumba Kerina (William Eric Getzen), who died at the age of 89 years old...

Load More