No future for fossil fuels
As world moves towards ‘green’ energy solutions
21 June 2021 | Energy
During a hearing on the part of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, oil expert Mathew Totten Jnr explained why an investment in oil production in an environmentally sensitive area is not worthwhile.
Totten, a geologist and oil industry expert, believes that Namibia can develop into an energy export country by 2030 and agrees with mines minister Tom Alweendo’s claim from a year ago. However, Totten says this only requires the use of wind, batteries and solar technologies.
In April, the US Embassy in Namibia announced the planning of a solar system operated by Botswana and Namibia along with investors in a joint venture for a so-called mega solar project that had been approved by US President Joe Biden.
The planned system is expected to generate up to five gigawatts of solar power and avoid the emission of an estimated 6.5 million tons of CO² per year. Alweendo reaffirmed his support for such a project at the time.
Given this, geologist and environmental specialist Jan Arkert wanted to know why Namibia is “on the one hand standing out as a champion for renewable energy, and on the other – at a time when the world is turning away from fossil energy sources – teaming up with Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica)?”
At the hearing last week, Totten – representing the environmental protection association SOUL (Saving Okavango’s Unique Life) – explained why Namibia would be on the wrong track in this case.
According to Totten, it is important to recognize that ReconAfrica is a company that, as a newcomer to the oil industry, does not own any real estate that can be offered to Namibia as a guarantee: “Who will repair the damage if ReconAfrica discontinues its operations in Namibia? Certainly not ReconAfrica.”
Furthermore, Totten explained by way of graphics that the international trend is such, that the oil industry will be overtaken by renewable energy technology by 2030 where projects that are currently being started will not be viable any longer.
“Namibia will end up paying the bill,” he said. “The continued investment in renewable energies as a direct result of climate change, inevitably leads to a situation, where an investment in fossil fuels can no longer guarantee success.