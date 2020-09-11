No going back to old way of schooling

Accept this before it’s too late!

Prateek Khare. Photo contributed

Windhoek • Prateek Khare



With the reopening of schools around the country, there are many questions in the minds of every stakeholder of the education sector, be it teachers, parents, the students or even the management. But all of those converge to one big question: “How ready are we?”

How ready are we to get back to everything “old school”, in this case literally.

With the onset of the Coronavirus and the lockdowns that followed since March this year, every industry was hit and suffered badly, some more than others. One of those was the education sector because no one had a stable alternative ready to replace the traditional learning, meaning schools, colleges and universities were left with no other option but to shut down completely.

Some schools and institutions around the world tried to implement different forms of interaction and means to reach the learners such as use of WhatsApp, newspapers, radio shows and such, but all of these are temporary solutions for a small section of learning and have their own challenges. While everyone would agree that Coronavirus actually shifted us a pace ahead into the digitalisation, there is no such thing as “going back” after this. The changes that were bought and adapted in all the work environments and sectors are here to stay and improved and the education sector is no different.



Accepted concept

We are moving towards an era where e-learning platforms will be a household accepted concept. Although it looks very attractive with all the shimmer attached to it, it does bring out the face of reach and reveals the socio-economic gap in the country; how people in the capital and a handful of major towns are living a life so distant from those elsewhere with no access to the basics requirements.

We’ve all seen the recent revolts and protest around the country to address this, but that brings another question to my mind: How much are we as individuals and citizens giving back and doing to eradicate these problems and help the country and its people to attain at least the basics.

There is something that I always say and keep close to my heart: “You have no right to ask others what they have done for you before you have done your part”.

Now many would argue that if we don’t have anything, how could we give to someone? But they’d fail to understand that it’s not always about materialistic things. You don’t always have to give something with monetary value to be able to ask for your right. It starts from your home.

Similarly, asking for your basic rights is not wrong, but you must see what you have done to oversee that you get those basic rights, the food, water, shelter, electricity, education.

Have you taken any initiative so far, and no, standing in front of government offices and protesting doesn’t count!

The world will move faster and faster every day, we’ve all heard the quote, “Time and tide wait for none”. It is our responsibility as people and citizens to make sure we move with the pace.

* Prateek Khare is a renowned international speaker who has addressed 30 000+ youth across the world on topics such as online and e-marketing, business coaching and higher education. He is the head of marketing and corporate relations for Edudite Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., a firm based out of India with offices in multiple countries including Namibia, providing higher education counselling and consultancy to educational institutions and students. A computer science engineer by qualification and an education revolutionist at heart, enveloping an experience of working intact with people from more than 60 countries for more than six years in the area of International Marketing and Educational/ Cultural Exchange. He has also worked on United Nation’s Projects under the Sustainable Development Goals.

