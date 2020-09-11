No going back to old way of schooling

Accept this before it’s too late!

11 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Prateek Khare

With the reopening of schools around the country, there are many questions in the minds of every stakeholder of the education sector, be it teachers, parents, the students or even the management. But all of those converge to one big question: “How ready are we?”
How ready are we to get back to everything “old school”, in this case literally.
With the onset of the Coronavirus and the lockdowns that followed since March this year, every industry was hit and suffered badly, some more than others. One of those was the education sector because no one had a stable alternative ready to replace the traditional learning, meaning schools, colleges and universities were left with no other option but to shut down completely.
Some schools and institutions around the world tried to implement different forms of interaction and means to reach the learners such as use of WhatsApp, newspapers, radio shows and such, but all of these are temporary solutions for a small section of learning and have their own challenges. While everyone would agree that Coronavirus actually shifted us a pace ahead into the digitalisation, there is no such thing as “going back” after this. The changes that were bought and adapted in all the work environments and sectors are here to stay and improved and the education sector is no different.

Accepted concept
We are moving towards an era where e-learning platforms will be a household accepted concept. Although it looks very attractive with all the shimmer attached to it, it does bring out the face of reach and reveals the socio-economic gap in the country; how people in the capital and a handful of major towns are living a life so distant from those elsewhere with no access to the basics requirements.
We’ve all seen the recent revolts and protest around the country to address this, but that brings another question to my mind: How much are we as individuals and citizens giving back and doing to eradicate these problems and help the country and its people to attain at least the basics.
There is something that I always say and keep close to my heart: “You have no right to ask others what they have done for you before you have done your part”.
Now many would argue that if we don’t have anything, how could we give to someone? But they’d fail to understand that it’s not always about materialistic things. You don’t always have to give something with monetary value to be able to ask for your right. It starts from your home.
Similarly, asking for your basic rights is not wrong, but you must see what you have done to oversee that you get those basic rights, the food, water, shelter, electricity, education.
Have you taken any initiative so far, and no, standing in front of government offices and protesting doesn’t count!
The world will move faster and faster every day, we’ve all heard the quote, “Time and tide wait for none”. It is our responsibility as people and citizens to make sure we move with the pace.
* Prateek Khare is a renowned international speaker who has addressed 30 000+ youth across the world on topics such as online and e-marketing, business coaching and higher education. He is the head of marketing and corporate relations for Edudite Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., a firm based out of India with offices in multiple countries including Namibia, providing higher education counselling and consultancy to educational institutions and students. A computer science engineer by qualification and an education revolutionist at heart, enveloping an experience of working intact with people from more than 60 countries for more than six years in the area of International Marketing and Educational/ Cultural Exchange. He has also worked on United Nation’s Projects under the Sustainable Development Goals.

Similar News

 

Managing your debt the easy way

11th of September 08:57 | Opinion

Windhoek • Loide DavidIn August, the Bank of Namibia (BoN) cut its benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points (BPS), a standard unit of...

Is your testament up to date?

14 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Paulina ElifasCrises have one thing in common: crucial decisions matter. One lesson we continue to learn as we fight Covid-19, is the significance...

An argument for cannabis

1 week ago - 03 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Angela Prusa2020 is slowly coming to an end. As I reflect on the Cannabis Journey in Namibia, I want to share the following:...

To truly develop Namibia

1 week ago - 31 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéWe talk a good game as Namibians, but we are prone to not embracing real change. A small shift here, a...

When the going gets tough…

2 weeks ago - 27 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Sidney HansteinTeam Namibia member Outsourcing Solutions, a locally owned company that specialises in tailoring world-class human resource services to the needs of Namibian...

Be the CEO of your finances

2 weeks ago - 27 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ester KaliAs we draw to an end of women’s month, allow us to reflect the importance of women when it comes to her...

Entrepreneurs should not travel alone

3 weeks ago - 20 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Melkies AusikuThere’s an African saying: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together”.Although bit of...

The politics of bandwidth, skills, futurists and realists

3 weeks ago - 19 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldEven though the global mobile phone penetration is over 95%, we still need to understand what connects people, and what they are...

Your face is the key

3 weeks ago - 17 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Kehad SnydewelCovid-19 has caused major disruptions to our lives – from work, school and play to interacting and everything in between.Modern as well...

Why supporting local can change the world

1 month - 11 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Jurgen IsaacsNamibia is often accused of being a backwater, along with the phrase “We can’t have nice things because we live in Namibia”.Well,...

Latest News

No going back to old...

11th of September 08:49 | Opinion

Windhoek • Prateek KhareWith the reopening of schools around the country, there are many questions in the minds of every stakeholder of the education sector,...

Knockout Project gets more support

11th of September 08:32 | Events

MTC and Shoprite Namibia have come out in support of the MTC Knockout Project against homelessness, by pledging N$50 000 each towards their chosen personalities.This...

Omaheke artists learn of local...

14 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

A three-day workshop for Namibian visual artists in the Omaheke region hosted by the ‘From Where Do We Speak’ project, took place this week.The workshop,...

Windhoek festival postponed

14 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The annual /Ae//Gams Arts and Cultural Festival hosted by the City of Windhoek every year, has been postponed due to Covid.The festival was initially schedules...

Is your testament up to...

14 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Paulina ElifasCrises have one thing in common: crucial decisions matter. One lesson we continue to learn as we fight Covid-19, is the significance...

NESA in the hot seat...

14 hours ago | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently concluded the qualifier round for the Dota2 National Tournament.Players competed for a chance to be selected as part...

Oshetu residents say no to...

22 hours ago | Local News

People living in Oshetu informal settlement at Okahandja object to plans by the ministry of urban and rural development (MURD) to relocate them to a...

Thieves using ‘Nampol’ facemasks

1 day - 09 September 2020 | Crime

The police has warned members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals impersonating police officers by wearing face masks imprinted with police logosAccording...

Voter registration cards still valid

1 day - 09 September 2020 | Politics

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said misinformation is circulating amongst the public regarding the validity of the voter cards issued in 2014 during the...

Load More