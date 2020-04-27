No intensive care units in Omaheke

The Omaheke regional council is concerned about the lack of an intensive care unit (ICU) in

the region.

During a Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee (RDRMC) meeting held in Gobabis

last week, Omaheke regional director of health and social services, Jeremia Shikulo, made a

presentation on the region’s preparedness and response to the outbreak of Coronavirus in

the country.

He said there is no ICU facility in the region and therefore there is also no ventilator. Shikulo

added that ICU facilities are normally just at referral hospitals as they require specialist

medical personnel to run such facilities and the Omaheke region does not have a referral

hospital.

“In case a patient requires ICU admission, arrangements are made with Windhoek hospitals

to admit the patient. Nonetheless, not all positive cases would need ICU admission,” Shikulo

added.

However, the lack of an ICU facility in the region worries the regional leaders.

Council chairperson Ignatius Kariseb says the region needs to be prepared to treat patients

who may require ICU admission instead of relying solely on referral hospitals. “What if we

get a Covid-19 patient in the region who requires intensive care and the ICU facilities in

Windhoek are full?” he wanted to know.

Omaheke regional governor Pijoo Nganate suggested that the region start preparing for an

ICU facility to ensure that no human life is lost due to Covid-19 or any future life-threatening

outbreaks.

The RDRMC agreed that the office of the governor should start engaging both the private

and public health sector for the region to acquire an ICU facility.

Screening points

Shikulo said that the regional directorate of health and social services has begun with Covid-

19 screening at the Gobabis district hospital and at the Trans-Kalahari border post, which

have been identified as the hotspots for surveillance. All other health facilities are

implementing triage, a process of determining treatment for patients based on their

condition.

Three environmental health officials and two nurses have been deployed to the Trans-

Kalahari border post for surveillance, under the coordination and supervision of a senior

health programme officer. The surveillance team will conduct an active case search at all

health facilities in the region and screen all inmates in police cells and at the Gobabis

correctional facility.

This exercise will be done once sufficient thermo guns have been received from the ministry

of health and social services’ head office.

The regional directorate of health, however, has a limited number of vehicles and

ambulances in running condition.

Five vehicles have been requested from head office, but they have not yet been availed. In

the meantime, the Gobabis government garage has assigned four pick-ups, a bus and two

drivers for Covid-19 logistics in the region.