No looting reported

18 July 2021 | Crime

No incident of looting or attempts were observed in Namibia so far.
This according to Nampol Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, who reacted on Sunday to the circulation of messages in this connection that started in Namibia last week, following such events in South Africa.
In a media release, Shikwambi said that the Security Cluster has been in full swing following up on all possible leads to determine the authors of the messages or instigators of such violence. “Thus far four persons were identified and are being interrogated. It is expected that more people could face police questioning as there are still individuals who are posting messages instigating anarchy, lawlessness and the disruption of peace on social media.”
She said that subsequent to threats on social media last week, the Security Cluster held meetings initiated under the auspices of the Namibian Police Force on Friday, which included security companies, banking sectors as well as critical infrastructure and transport industry, “who prepared to address the threats that were circulating via social media,” Shikwambi said.
She added that during the meetings, the Inspector General expressed his dismay at the chaos and disruption witnessed in South Africa, saying it is pure criminality and should be condemned with the strongest terms.
The Inspector General sternly warned that the security clusters and its stakeholders must be ready to deal with anyone who dares to destabilize peace and security in Namibia, particularly those initiators of violence and advocating for looting and damage of private properties.
The Inspector General assured the meeting that Police visibility has since been intensified, since 14 July 2021, with officers deployed at strategic positions such as malls and shopping centres. Additionally, Operation “Hokanam” continues to be hard at work and ready to defuse any threatening situation that may occur.
“As threats of peace disruption cannot be taken lightly, the Inspector General implores all stakeholders to work together, coordinate their resources and exchange information especially during this time. Everyone responsible for security must be ready so that properties are safer than before and that peace and security is guaranteed,” Shikwambi said.

