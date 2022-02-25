No money, no maintenance

Water, power cut off

25 February 2022 | Sports

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service received only N$3 million for the current financial year (2021-22), with which eleven public sports facilities, 13 youth and resource centres and 42 staff quarters nationwide will have to be maintained.
Due to the constant lack of funds and a budget that falls far short, it often happens that no water or power is available at sports facilities because it has been cut off due to non-payment. This means, among others, that irrigation pumps and garden hoses are futile, which makes the maintenance of grass fields impossible.
Some local authorities also collect up to double the normal costs for municipal tariffs and taxes.
The Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero, responded in the National Assembly to a motion by Johannes Martin of the PDM on the state of sport in Namibia.
Tjongarero referred to the lack of human resources to maintain sports facilities, as well as the instruction from the Public Service Commission that government's salary bill should be kept in check. “This makes it difficult for the ministry to employ key staff to ensure the delivery of quality service. This includes the maintenance of sports facilities. The result is that several facilities have no maintenance staff.”
According to her, there is also a lack of coordination between role players who share the responsibility for the maintenance of sports facilities, as determined by a cabinet decision of 1991. Tjongarero also referred to the accommodation of the so-called children of the liberation struggle and homeless people at the Katutura sports complex, which she described as a “huge challenge”.
“There is vandalism and abuse of water and power. At this stage, the ministry cannot conduct any maintenance here.”
The minister says local authorities also sell land on which sports facilities are built, without taking into account the replacement cost of such facilities or the negative impact it has on the sports needs of a community.
She referred to the local authorities in Opuwo and Katima Mulilo who, after “unilateral decisions”, sold the land on which sports facilities were to investors.

Promises and possibilities
On a more positive note, Tjongarero said the Minister of Finance had promised N$50 million for the coming financial year for the upgrade of the Independence stadium.
While acknowledging that there are “massive challenges” in ensuring that public sports facilities are maintained and upgraded to the standard “we all want to see”, she stressed that her ministry remains committed to their mandate.
Tjongarero says the ministry is investigating the possibility of reforms in the established approach to the maintenance of public sports facilities. Alternative ways such as partnerships between the state and private partners, as well as preliminary agreements with local authorities are being considered.
“We are also currently studying how other countries approach the issue. In Kenya, for example, there is a public enterprise that has the full mandate for the development, maintenance and marketing of public sports facilities.”
In his motion, PDM’s Martin said that the lack of financial support and funds shows that sport is not a priority for the Swapo government. Martin says no comprehensive sport development strategy in the country is in place. “The National Planning Commission, which is responsible for a development framework for the country, has no framework for sport.”

Myriad issues
Martin says the country is plagued by a “chronic plethora of issues” ranging from a leadership crisis, the absence of sports researchers as well as an appropriate marketing plan.
Since independence, the government has built schools that are not sports-friendly and have no pavilion, athletics track, soccer or rugby field.
According to Martin, urban planners must recognise this need and make sports infrastructure part of their framework for planning cities and towns.
He suggested on behalf of the PDM that the country develop a funding program to improve the capacity of the Namibian Sports Commission (NSC) for sports development. The NSC must also register a welfare organisation to increase professional capacity in talent development, strategic planning and the organization of sporting events.
Referring to stadiums, Martin says each region should build at least one “semi-standard” stadium with those that can be expanded to world standards in the short or medium term.
“Almost 32 years after independence, Namibia cannot even host an international sports match. We do not have a single stadium to host a continental football match,” he said.
Martin also proposes that the ministry be decentralised, that the Sports Act be urgently re-evaluated, that the budget be reviewed and that sports be given a bigger bite and that a parliamentary standing committee for sports be established.
The PDM also wants sports heroes who excel especially on the world stage to be honoured with the naming of streets, clinic and even neighbourhoods. - [email protected]

Similar News

 

Bass angling season kicks off on a challenging note

1 day - 24 February 2022 | Sports

The Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) hosted two Bank Windhoek National Tournaments at the Von Bach Dam near Okahandja last weekend, where participating anglers weighed...

Cycling lanes a hit

2 days ago - 23 February 2022 | Sports

Nedbank Namibia has played an important role in the development of many different sports over the years, but especially cycling, running, and golf through sponsoring...

Fietsers reg vir Gravel & Dirt

2 days ago - 23 February 2022 | Sports

Die persoonlike uitdaging om jou uithouvermoë op langer afstande te toets, is net één van die dryfkragte wat bergfietsryers motiveer om aan die jaarlikse Hollard...

Swimmers ready for National Championships

3 days ago - 22 February 2022 | Sports

A total of 184 swimmers between the age of six and 69 are taking part in Bank Windhoek’s Namibian Long Course National Championships in Windhoek...

CFC maintains fistball dominance

1 week ago - 15 February 2022 | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) retained the Category A title, while Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC 1) defended the Category B trophy in the Bank Windhoek...

Cycle Challenge all set for Sunday

2 weeks ago - 10 February 2022 | Sports

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is set to take place on Sunday (13 February), starting at the new Nedbank Campus on Fidel Castro Street, opposite the...

Cycling: Time trials this weekend

3 weeks ago - 03 February 2022 | Sports

All is set for the Nedbank National Time Trial Championships in Windhoek on Friday (4 February) and the Nedbank National Road Race Championships on Sunday...

Nedbank Cycle Challenge a go!

3 weeks ago - 01 February 2022 | Sports

The 2022 edition of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge takes place on Sunday, 13 February.The Nedbank Cycle Challenge, which began in 1986, is considered Namibia's oldest...

Nedbank for Autism Series tees off again

3 weeks ago - 31 January 2022 | Sports

The Nedbank for Autism Series tees-off on Saturday (5 February) at the Omeya Golf Club.The series, which is in its third year, was launched in...

Swimming action this weekend

1 month - 26 January 2022 | Sports

The Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek hosts the fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala on Friday and Saturday, with 137 swimmers and 68 relay teams...

Latest News

Don’t miss Aladdin in the...

19 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

While Covid halted productions in the last two years, the Anchen Wille Dance Academy is extremely excited to bring another beautiful production to the stage...

No money, no maintenance

19 hours ago | Sports

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service received only N$3 million for the current financial year (2021-22), with which eleven public sports facilities, 13...

GBV-hof word ’n werklikheid

19 hours ago | Justice

In Desember 2021 het die regering die Katutura-landdroshof as ’n hof vir geslagsgeweld (GBV) geïdentifiseer, en toerusting word tans geïnstalleer wat in die komende maande...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 24 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Hierdie boorman wil boer

1 day - 24 February 2022 | Agriculture

Martin Nambundunga is ’n jong deeltydse kommersiële saaiboer in die Okahandja-distrik.Hy is ’n boorman van beroer, wat ’n jaar gelede begin boer het.Hy sê hy...

Bass angling season kicks off...

1 day - 24 February 2022 | Sports

The Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) hosted two Bank Windhoek National Tournaments at the Von Bach Dam near Okahandja last weekend, where participating anglers weighed...

Medical students get jail time...

1 day - 24 February 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] medical student is battling to be released from a Namibian prison after he was sentenced to two years behind bars without an...

More eco-awards for Gondwana

2 days ago - 23 February 2022 | Tourism

The sustainability efforts of Gondwana Collection Namibia have again been acknowledged with the highest seal of quality, awarded by the environmental initiative, Eco Awards Namibia....

Green energy a go

2 days ago - 23 February 2022 | Energy

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group and CMB.TECH launched Namibia's first green hydrogen production plant in Windhoek on Tuesday.The plant, a demonstration hub for hydrogen...

Load More