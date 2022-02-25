No money, no maintenance
Water, power cut off
25 February 2022 | Sports
Due to the constant lack of funds and a budget that falls far short, it often happens that no water or power is available at sports facilities because it has been cut off due to non-payment. This means, among others, that irrigation pumps and garden hoses are futile, which makes the maintenance of grass fields impossible.
Some local authorities also collect up to double the normal costs for municipal tariffs and taxes.
The Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero, responded in the National Assembly to a motion by Johannes Martin of the PDM on the state of sport in Namibia.
Tjongarero referred to the lack of human resources to maintain sports facilities, as well as the instruction from the Public Service Commission that government's salary bill should be kept in check. “This makes it difficult for the ministry to employ key staff to ensure the delivery of quality service. This includes the maintenance of sports facilities. The result is that several facilities have no maintenance staff.”
According to her, there is also a lack of coordination between role players who share the responsibility for the maintenance of sports facilities, as determined by a cabinet decision of 1991. Tjongarero also referred to the accommodation of the so-called children of the liberation struggle and homeless people at the Katutura sports complex, which she described as a “huge challenge”.
“There is vandalism and abuse of water and power. At this stage, the ministry cannot conduct any maintenance here.”
The minister says local authorities also sell land on which sports facilities are built, without taking into account the replacement cost of such facilities or the negative impact it has on the sports needs of a community.
She referred to the local authorities in Opuwo and Katima Mulilo who, after “unilateral decisions”, sold the land on which sports facilities were to investors.
Promises and possibilities
On a more positive note, Tjongarero said the Minister of Finance had promised N$50 million for the coming financial year for the upgrade of the Independence stadium.
While acknowledging that there are “massive challenges” in ensuring that public sports facilities are maintained and upgraded to the standard “we all want to see”, she stressed that her ministry remains committed to their mandate.
Tjongarero says the ministry is investigating the possibility of reforms in the established approach to the maintenance of public sports facilities. Alternative ways such as partnerships between the state and private partners, as well as preliminary agreements with local authorities are being considered.
“We are also currently studying how other countries approach the issue. In Kenya, for example, there is a public enterprise that has the full mandate for the development, maintenance and marketing of public sports facilities.”
In his motion, PDM’s Martin said that the lack of financial support and funds shows that sport is not a priority for the Swapo government. Martin says no comprehensive sport development strategy in the country is in place. “The National Planning Commission, which is responsible for a development framework for the country, has no framework for sport.”
Myriad issues
Martin says the country is plagued by a “chronic plethora of issues” ranging from a leadership crisis, the absence of sports researchers as well as an appropriate marketing plan.
Since independence, the government has built schools that are not sports-friendly and have no pavilion, athletics track, soccer or rugby field.
According to Martin, urban planners must recognise this need and make sports infrastructure part of their framework for planning cities and towns.
He suggested on behalf of the PDM that the country develop a funding program to improve the capacity of the Namibian Sports Commission (NSC) for sports development. The NSC must also register a welfare organisation to increase professional capacity in talent development, strategic planning and the organization of sporting events.
Referring to stadiums, Martin says each region should build at least one “semi-standard” stadium with those that can be expanded to world standards in the short or medium term.
“Almost 32 years after independence, Namibia cannot even host an international sports match. We do not have a single stadium to host a continental football match,” he said.
Martin also proposes that the ministry be decentralised, that the Sports Act be urgently re-evaluated, that the budget be reviewed and that sports be given a bigger bite and that a parliamentary standing committee for sports be established.
The PDM also wants sports heroes who excel especially on the world stage to be honoured with the naming of streets, clinic and even neighbourhoods. - [email protected]