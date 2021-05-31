No more free water for Gobabis

31 May 2021 | Society

The Gobabis Municipality will discontinue the free water supply introduced due to the State of Emergency following the Covid-19 outbreak last year.
Mayor Elvire Theron during a council meeting held at the end of April mentioned that council was discussing discontinuing the delivery of free water to residents as the State of Emergency lapsed in September 2020.
This directed was given by former Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga, to all regional, town and village councils as well as municipalities,
Municipal PRO Frederick Ueitele confirmed that council has resolved that the provision of free water will be discontinued as from 31 May 2021. He said all municipal account holders who benefited from this arrangements should settle their outstanding debt or make payment arrangements with the municipality’s finance department to avoid water disconnections thereafter.
“A total of 186 formal houses and municipal account holders benefited from free water supply and 28 communal stand pipes in the informal settlements also supplied free water to that community,” he said.
He said the 28 communal stand pipes in the informal settlements will also revert to supplying water to residents who bought water tokens. He urged residents settled in the informal settlement to buy their tokens, the price of which has been reduced from N$300 to N$200, he said.

Losses
Ueitele said that the municipality suffered losses amounting to N$1.5 million due to the free water supply from April 2020 to December 2020. Figures for 2021 are not yet available.
“The financial impact on the municipality was severe as the council had to source funds elsewhere to pay the Namwater bill because the money collected for water was less than the Namwater account and central government did not reimburse the municipality as it was expected,” he explained.
Ueitele indicated that the payment rate of water bills also declined as some residents felt hard done by as other residents received free water, while they had to pay for water. – Nampa

Similar News

 

‘Homophobic’ Nekongo urged to resign

1 day - 30 May 2021 | Society

Windhoek • [email protected] LGBTQ campaigners continue to call on Swapo party youth league (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo to resign, following homophobic attacks they say are...

Just in time for winter!

5 days ago - 26 May 2021 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) launched their winter buff collection, which is now on sale at the CAN head office in John Meinert Street...

Week of multiples at Windhoek Central Hospital

1 week ago - 24 May 2021 | Society

Windhoek • [email protected] was made last week with Namibia's first quintuplet (two girls and three boys) born at the Windhoek Central Hospital on Tuesday. On...

Conservancy feeds their own children

2 weeks ago - 11 May 2021 | Society

For a second consecutive year, members of the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy are using part of their income to provide food to all registered schools and...

‘We are in it together’

1 month - 29 April 2021 | Society

Old Mutual has contributed N$1 million towards the procurement of vaccines through the Vaccines for Hope coalition, an alliance of more than 50 private sector...

Golf for Autism making a difference in an indifferent...

1 month - 29 April 2021 | Society

April is dedicated to autism awareness. In Namibia, the Autism Association – established in 2000 – spearheads various fundraisers to train children, parents, teachers and...

Cash for kiddies’ cancer ward

1 month - 26 April 2021 | Society

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) donated N$75 000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), which will go towards the renovations project of the 8th Floor...

Food for 200 Omaheke families

1 month - 25 April 2021 | Society

Deputy minister of gender equality Alexia Manombe-Ncube handed over food parcels to 200 households at Omitara and farm Blouberg in Omaheke region on Friday.The items,...

NGOs plan the way forward

1 month - 19 April 2021 | Society

In partnership with the Bank Windhoek Social Investment Fund and the Lithon Foundation, the Capricorn Foundation recently hosted an online capacity building workshop for NGOs...

Always be kind!

1 month - 15 April 2021 | Society

Staff of Nedbank Namibia and across the country recently participated the annual worldwide Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) Day commemorated on 17 February.The RAK Foundation...

Latest News

Two nights of dressing up...

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] monthly Drag Night Namibia will now be on both Friday and Saturday for a double dose ofentertainment.According to director Lize Ehlers, tickets...

First for local wheelchair basketball

2 hours ago | Sports

Head coach of the men’s national wheelchair basketball team, Ryan Raghoo, announced the squad that will represent Namibia at the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Johannesburg...

Be wary of Covid-misinformation –...

2 hours ago | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said government will never do anything to harm Namibians, referring to concerns over the Covid vaccine, which he said was established...

NFA hopes to go ahead

2 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is planning on engaging stakeholders, including government, to find a way to continue with football action amid Covid-19 regulations that...

Sien Bay, Majozi en Early...

13 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

SA-sangeres Janie Bay se splinternuwe enkelsnit “My Lief” is onlangs deur Warner Music South Africa vrygestel, met die video van dié treffer wat pas uitgereik...

Reho beroepsopleidingsentrum oop

20 hours ago | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] eerste termyn van die nuwe beroepsopleidingsentrum op Rehoboth het pas tot ’n einde gekomen aansoeke vir die nuwe inname is tans oop.Die...

Anti-homosexual march highlights confusion on...

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] rampant misunderstanding that homosexuality is illegal in Namibia was highlighted at a prayer march against homosexuality in Windhoek on Sunday.The peaceful Christian...

Special care for special children

22 hours ago | Social Issues

Children remain the most vulnerable and disruptions in society such as Covid-19, unemployment or underdevelopment, have a heavy impact on their wellbeing, safety and future.In...

No more free water for...

22 hours ago | Society

The Gobabis Municipality will discontinue the free water supply introduced due to the State of Emergency following the Covid-19 outbreak last year.Mayor Elvire Theron during...

Load More