No more free water for Gobabis

The Gobabis Municipality will discontinue the free water supply introduced due to the State of Emergency following the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

Mayor Elvire Theron during a council meeting held at the end of April mentioned that council was discussing discontinuing the delivery of free water to residents as the State of Emergency lapsed in September 2020.

This directed was given by former Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga, to all regional, town and village councils as well as municipalities,

Municipal PRO Frederick Ueitele confirmed that council has resolved that the provision of free water will be discontinued as from 31 May 2021. He said all municipal account holders who benefited from this arrangements should settle their outstanding debt or make payment arrangements with the municipality’s finance department to avoid water disconnections thereafter.

“A total of 186 formal houses and municipal account holders benefited from free water supply and 28 communal stand pipes in the informal settlements also supplied free water to that community,” he said.

He said the 28 communal stand pipes in the informal settlements will also revert to supplying water to residents who bought water tokens. He urged residents settled in the informal settlement to buy their tokens, the price of which has been reduced from N$300 to N$200, he said.



Losses

Ueitele said that the municipality suffered losses amounting to N$1.5 million due to the free water supply from April 2020 to December 2020. Figures for 2021 are not yet available.

“The financial impact on the municipality was severe as the council had to source funds elsewhere to pay the Namwater bill because the money collected for water was less than the Namwater account and central government did not reimburse the municipality as it was expected,” he explained.

Ueitele indicated that the payment rate of water bills also declined as some residents felt hard done by as other residents received free water, while they had to pay for water. – Nampa



