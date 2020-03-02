No river too deep or mountain too high

MTB Gravel & Dirt series kicks off

Courtney Liebenberg is chuffed with her first place in the ladies; race. Alex Miller celebrates crossing the finish line.

The 2020 Gravel and Dirt MTB Marathon Series kicked off, with a brand new race called the Okapuka MTB & Run.

The river in front of the lodge was flowing strongly as the riders arrived early on Saturday morning to take on the new challenge, subsequently more challenging due to the heavy rainfall over the last couple of days turning the once dry track into a muddy obstacle.

This did not faze or dampen the enthusiasm, with 340 Namibian MTB and Gravel runners lined up at the starting point to take on the 65km full, and 35km half marathon distances.

This year there was also more focus put on the Gravel Runners, with a 10km and 20km route available for the runners.

The race started at 08:00 with the rain still falling, but this did not stop or slow down the riders at all. Apart from the muddy conditions, riders were faced with the prospect of crossing rivers, and slippery climbs that would not make things any easier.

Alex Miller made this all look easy as he hit a sub 3hr time of 02:39:42, crossing the finish line in first place for the 65km Elite Men’s category ahead of Xavier Papo in 2nd in a time of 02:46:25 and Bergran Jensen in 3rd in 02:51:51.

Courtney Liebenberg completed the 65km distance in 03:15:45, taking podium position in the Elite Women’s category. Irene Steyn took 2nd place with 03:26:10 followed by Cindy Rowland in 3rd with a time of 04:31:25.

Alex and Courtney, having dominated the pack also took overall winners on the day.

With the addition of the Gravel Run, runners from all over Namibia took on the same conditions that the cyclists faced. In the 20km Men’s category, Immanuel Mwatwoshive crossed the line first in a time of 01:29:07. He was followed by Nesley Gawaseb (01:29:10) in 2nd and Wesley Pieters (01:40:10) in 3rd.

Michelle Pretorius ran an amazing race taking the podium in the 20km Women’s run with a time of 01:33:32. In 2nd place was Benita Kasch (01:49:32) followed by Lydia Thiel (01:56:21) in 3rd place.

Next on the Gravel and Dirt calendar is the Midgard MTB & Run, which takes place on Saturday 14 March 2020.

