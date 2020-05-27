No safe way to smoke

27 May 2020 | Health

Observing World No Tobacco Day on Sunday (31 May), the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN)
reaffirms their position that there is no safe way to smoke.
“We call on the ministry of health and social services and government to review the current Tobacco
Control Act of 2010 and update legislation to better control the sale and use of alternative tobacco
products such as hookah, water pipe and shisha as well as the regulation of vaping devices in public
spaces,” CAN said in a statement.
Tobacco remains a concern for global health partners. “Not only is it a major contributor to cancer,
but also other serious health problems such a chronic heart conditions and associated diseases,
hypertension and diabetes,” the statement read.
CAN publicly asks for clarity on the intended tobacco farm plantation in the Zambezi region as
healthcare is everyone’s concern. “Better decision-making will benefit the health of future Namibian
generations.”
According to the association, it’s important to protect the youth from the industry’s manipulation
and prevent them from using tobacco and nicotine.
World No Tobacco Day 2020 provides a counter-marketing campaign and empowers young people
to engage in the fight against Big Tobacco.
The day aims to equip young people with knowledge about tobacco and related industries’
intentions and tactics to hook people on tobacco and nicotine products; and to empower influencers
to protect and defend the youth and catalyse change by engaging them in the fight against Big
Tobacco.
“The world cannot afford another generation deceived by the lies of the tobacco industry, which
pretends to promote freedom of personal choice while really ensuring eternal profits – regardless of
the millions of people that pay with their life each year,” CAN said.

