No sprinting to Olympics

Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi (in blue and green) in action during the 4x100m relay at the 12th edition of the African Games in Rabat, Morocco. Photo: NAMPA

No Namibian athlete reached the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying standard to participate in this year’s event.

This follows after the third leg of the Crystal Gold Regional Club Challenge Series that took place in Swakopmund last weekend.

However, according to Athletics Namibia (AN) president Erwin Naimhwaka, he is happy with the athletes’ progress.

Speaking to Nampa, Naimhwaka said no track or field athlete qualified for the Olympics taking place in Tokyo in July and August. “We saw athletes giving their all. Most pushed hard to improve on their time even though they did not reach the Olympic Games qualifying standards,” he said.

He added that since AN changed the reward system in 2019, athletes’ performances have improved. “In the past we used to reward athletes for being in the top 10, but as of 2019 we decided to reward athletes differently,” he said.

A total of N$100 000 is shared equally between the male and female categories, with the winner walking away with N$15 000. “This motivates athletes to be ranked higher at the end of the series,” Haimhwaka said.

The current approved qualifying standard by the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) for the 2020 Olympic Games requires athletes to achieve the entry standard within the respective qualification period and also qualify by virtue of his or her IAAF world ranking position in the selected event at the end of the respective qualification period.

Minimum times are set for Olympic qualification.

Haimhwaka said that despite the athletes’ times being far from a qualifying standard, they hope with the improved incentives, the athletes’ performance will improve.



