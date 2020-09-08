No StartUp ‘facilitation’ fees - MITSMED
08 September 2020 | Crime
The ministry said that applications for the grant are free of charge and that there is no obligation for applicants to pay any money to apply for or to receive the grant, neither will StartUp Namibia call and ask for a payment to apply for the grant or to receive the grant.
“We wish to inform the public that this is a scam, with the sole intention of misleading and defrauding the public,” the ministry said in a media statement.
The public is further advised to alert the police if they are ordered to pay any person. It is a criminal offense to solicit, receive or pay bribes.
The ministry encourages the public to apply online for the StartUpSurvial Grant through www.startupnam.org or if in doubt, contact the ministry at [email protected] or 061 283 7223 for clarity.