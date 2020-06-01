No support for planned B&B at Finkenstein
With an incomplete application and no mandatory consent from the Finkenstein Home Owner’s association (FHA), the City of Windhoek has rejected an application of consent to operate a Bed and Breakfast (B&B).
The matter was referred back in November last year for the department of urban and transport planning to address the matter before serving at the management committee. It was also deemed necessary last year to arrange a presentation by the applicant and the FHA with the councillors to provide further information. This meeting took place in March.
Council recommended that should written consent be obtained from the FHA, Finkenstein is advised to consider an appropriate land use change application fitting the intended business activities in terms of the Kapps Farm Town Planning Scheme, “as the CoW does not consider the proposed B&B as falling under occupational practise”.
“Any permission to operate a B&B on the said portion should be withdrawn with immediate effect,” council documents read. The FHA and the applicant should be informed that they may appeal within 28 days from the date of the service to the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and give notice of such an appeal to council.
“It should also be noted that the council resolution can’t take effect until the lapsing of the 28 days’ notice or until such time that if an appeal has been submitted to the minister, the appeal has been determined by the minister.”