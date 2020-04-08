Non-profit asks for help
The Side-by-Side Early Intervention centre that supports children with special needs, needs help. “All grants are being combined to fight this pandemic which I do admire and appreciate, but children like ours who have severe medical conditions are also in effect victims of this epidemic,” said the director of the centre, Huipie van Wyk.
Most of the children live in the informal settlements and their parents have to stay home as their children’s immune systems will not be able to fight this virus. “I have had numerous calls for food and nappy assistance. The parents are worried about the exercises and maintenance on their children,” she said.
While she was able to assist some families with home visits and food parcels, her biggest concern remains the centre. “Without the support of grants that we desperately need, I am facing the decision of closing down,” Huipie says, adding that over the last seven years they have built up a huge support system.
The centre has established strong relationships with diverse groups of therapists and have managed to successfully build a blueprint for early intervention and parent trainings in Namibia. It saddens her that she won’t be able to pay any salaries to her nine staff members, “and I can’t run a successful centre without having the necessary therapists, teachers and caretakers.”
They need the premises for the therapy (group and individual) to train the parents and other community health workers.
To make matters worse, Huipie received notice that three of the grants have been frozen until further notice. These grants were essential for keeping Side by Side running and relevant during this time. The most relevant costs totals add up N$80 000 per month.
“Help me keep Side by Side alive and relevant for the sake of our families,” she pleads.
To help the centre, contact Huipie at 081 147 7760.