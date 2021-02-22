Non-teaching posts frozen

The Ministry of Education has suspended the filling of all non-teaching posts in the ministry. Photo Pixabay

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has suspended the filling of all non-teaching posts in the ministry.

According to the ministry’s executive director Sanet Steenkamp, subsequent to budget consultations between the education ministry and the finance ministry, it was decided to freeze all non-teaching vacancies during the remaining period of the 2020/21 financial year as well as for the 2021/22 financial year until further notice.

Steenkamp said that the suspended positions fall under the unified structure and includes posts such as administrative officers, directors, secretaries and other support positions. “The ministry continues to experience serious financial constraints due to the economic downturn and downward revision of the appropriation budget for the 2021/22 financial year.”

She explained that all non-teaching vacant posts, whether at schools, regional offices or the ministry’s head office, are suspended and should not be advertised, adding that if such posts are deemed critical, prior approval must be obtained from the secretary to cabinet after a thorough assessment has been done to ascertain the importance and criticality of such posts.

However, all posts advertised before the issuing of the statement must be concluded in terms the Recruitment Policy Framework in the public service. “Suspended posts should not be confused with teaching posts for non-promotional subjects such as arts, physical education and religious and moral education. Those are still teachers and those posts are not suspended.” – Nampa

