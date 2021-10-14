#NoOneLeftBehindConcert

Commemorating International Day of Poverty Eradication

14 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

As part of marking the 34th anniversary of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty which is observed annually on 17 October, the Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition of Namibia has organised the #NoOneLeftBehindConcert, a pro bono concert with the aim of mobilising Namibian artists and the public to unite in observing the day.
According to the organisers, the hashtag is to remind President Geingob of the promise he made to the Namibian people in 2015 when he said he would “eradicate poverty” and that “nobody in the Namibian house should be left out in the efforts to eradicate poverty”.
The concert takes place on Saturday (16 October 2021) at Café Prestige (Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre and features Emily Dangwa, Tapz, Ashwyn Mberi, Tashen, African Cobra, Anne Hambuda, Leonard Witbeen, Ou Billem, Yvan Paul N. ‘Golden’, Star Keys, Lamek Ndjaba and Elle a.k.a. the mwana ka chokwe who perform music and poetry through the night.
The free of charge show starts at 19:00 until 21:30, with Mercedes von Cloete as host.
Singer, composer and music teacher, Emily Dangwa says: “We are joining our voices to spread a call to action in the context of what we can do to leave no one behind in the effort to create a poverty free Namibia. When we work together, poverty and social exclusion can be overcome which builds peace.”

Humanitarian crisis
Poverty levels in Namibia have become a humanitarian crisis and something needs to be done as a matter of urgency.
According to a recent World Bank report, 64% of Namibians live in poverty; Namibia has the second highest unemployment rate in the world. The 2020 UN Global Report on Food Crisis says 800 000 Namibians are constantly stressed about where they will get their next meal, while 400 000 need humanitarian aid.
“All the artists have volunteered to perform pro bono. We couldn’t be thankful enough towards them for joining the effort in making Namibia a better society,” says Rinaani Musutua, a member of the BIG Coalition.
“The acts are youthful as we would like to use the opportunity to urge the Namibian youth to rally behind the BIG Coalition in the fight against poverty and to demand unconditional BIG as a right. With a 50% youth unemployment rate, it is mainly the youth who are affected by poverty and hence, should be the ones demanding humanitarian relief from the state,” she said.
She added that Namibia’s current poverty eradication measures have had only a limited impact. “The magnitude of poverty threatens our country’s peace, security and stability, as evident in the wave of crime engulfing us. To protect our society from being torn apart by social tensions, we urgently call on President Geingob to solve the problem at hand with new and innovative measures that are relevant to the current situation such as a universal child grant and a universal BIG of at least N$500 per month for Namibians aged 19-59. This is by far the most efficient way to eradicate poverty in Namibia,” Musutua concludes.

