Not a penny for Brakwater

CoW fails to account for fees

Residents and businesses of Brakwater have made payments to the City of Windhoek specifically for the development of the area, yet the City cannot account for where the money has gone.

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel



For the past 18 years, residents and businesses of Brakwater have paid over funds – both endowment and betterment – to be placed into two specific accounts by the City of Windhoek. Now, almost two decades down the line, the City is unable to account for these funds.

According to the agenda of the council resolution 267 of 2012 for the Brakwater Bulk Service Masterplan, City officials acknowledged that the item (account) numbers created in 2004 for Brakwater were never applied for the booking of betterment levies and endowment payments received from that area.

“The levies and payments received from the Greater Brakwater Area need to be established and transferred to the new special accounts,” the document read.

According to a member of the Representatives of the Brakwater Advisory Committee (BAC), it is now another ten years later and still none of these funds have been placed into any Brakwater specific financial item.

“The City’s finance department has not been able to show us any Brakwater betterment and endowment fees that were paid in these specifically implemented items,” he said, adding that it was understood that these funds were placed in other Windhoek financial accounts.

A council resolution of 2004 indicated that residents would pay a 9% endowment fee or alternatively 7.5% if the developer carries all the costs for the provision of the required bulk services. “All developers in Brakwater are now required to pay a 9% endowment despite having to provide for their own bulk services without any assistance from the City,” the representative said.

He added that they [residents] were happy to pay the increased 9% towards the endowment fee on condition that the City guarantees these funds with interest for future bulk services in the area and that developers would not be expected to fund all the bulk services themselves.



Restricted use

The funds should only be used for the provision of bulk services in the Greater Brakwater Area, yet in accordance with the latest Infrastructure Development Contribution Policy for Private Developers, it will now been made available to the whole 2011 extended boundary area.

This latest policy specifies that, “the City is not in a position to provide municipal and bulk infrastructural services to the area until such time as sufficient urban densities have been achieved,” and that, “the cost of providing infrastructure shall be borne by the developers and cannot be recovered from the general tax payer of the City”.

According to council documents of 2012, the Brakwater Bulk Services Master Plan was accepted as a working document for the provision of bulk services, including potable water, sewerage, irrigation water, arterial and collector roads.

The current status of this Master Plan and its implementation is unclear.

To date, the majority of capital projects approved for the Greater Brakwater Area failed to materialise. This includes the Brakwater Structure Plan in 2013 with an approved budget of N$650 000, the tarring of the remainder of the D1491 in 2015/2016 at a cost of N$10 million and the Brakwater Main Sewer of 2015/2016 to the tune of N$2.5 million, and the 2016/2017 financial year for N$15 million.



BAC

The BAC was established as the official communication medium between the City and the residents of Brakwater in 2000, but had to be reinstated in 2008 due to City officials neglecting to communicate with the committee. Now the Brakwater community is once again faced with a total neglect of the BAC by City officials and Management, despite acknowledgment from the Mayor’s office that this committee is still recognised by the City.

The City of Windhoek failed to respond to questions regarding the state of affairs in the Greater Brakwater Area. According to the representative, they will have a meeting with the City later this week.

