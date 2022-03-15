Not a penny for Brakwater

CoW fails to account for fees

15 March 2022 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel

For the past 18 years, residents and businesses of Brakwater have paid over funds – both endowment and betterment – to be placed into two specific accounts by the City of Windhoek. Now, almost two decades down the line, the City is unable to account for these funds.
According to the agenda of the council resolution 267 of 2012 for the Brakwater Bulk Service Masterplan, City officials acknowledged that the item (account) numbers created in 2004 for Brakwater were never applied for the booking of betterment levies and endowment payments received from that area.
“The levies and payments received from the Greater Brakwater Area need to be established and transferred to the new special accounts,” the document read.
According to a member of the Representatives of the Brakwater Advisory Committee (BAC), it is now another ten years later and still none of these funds have been placed into any Brakwater specific financial item.
“The City’s finance department has not been able to show us any Brakwater betterment and endowment fees that were paid in these specifically implemented items,” he said, adding that it was understood that these funds were placed in other Windhoek financial accounts.
A council resolution of 2004 indicated that residents would pay a 9% endowment fee or alternatively 7.5% if the developer carries all the costs for the provision of the required bulk services. “All developers in Brakwater are now required to pay a 9% endowment despite having to provide for their own bulk services without any assistance from the City,” the representative said.
He added that they [residents] were happy to pay the increased 9% towards the endowment fee on condition that the City guarantees these funds with interest for future bulk services in the area and that developers would not be expected to fund all the bulk services themselves.

Restricted use
The funds should only be used for the provision of bulk services in the Greater Brakwater Area, yet in accordance with the latest Infrastructure Development Contribution Policy for Private Developers, it will now been made available to the whole 2011 extended boundary area.
This latest policy specifies that, “the City is not in a position to provide municipal and bulk infrastructural services to the area until such time as sufficient urban densities have been achieved,” and that, “the cost of providing infrastructure shall be borne by the developers and cannot be recovered from the general tax payer of the City”.
According to council documents of 2012, the Brakwater Bulk Services Master Plan was accepted as a working document for the provision of bulk services, including potable water, sewerage, irrigation water, arterial and collector roads.
The current status of this Master Plan and its implementation is unclear.
To date, the majority of capital projects approved for the Greater Brakwater Area failed to materialise. This includes the Brakwater Structure Plan in 2013 with an approved budget of N$650 000, the tarring of the remainder of the D1491 in 2015/2016 at a cost of N$10 million and the Brakwater Main Sewer of 2015/2016 to the tune of N$2.5 million, and the 2016/2017 financial year for N$15 million.

BAC
The BAC was established as the official communication medium between the City and the residents of Brakwater in 2000, but had to be reinstated in 2008 due to City officials neglecting to communicate with the committee. Now the Brakwater community is once again faced with a total neglect of the BAC by City officials and Management, despite acknowledgment from the Mayor’s office that this committee is still recognised by the City.
The City of Windhoek failed to respond to questions regarding the state of affairs in the Greater Brakwater Area. According to the representative, they will have a meeting with the City later this week.

Similar News

 

Construction begins for N$500 million Avis development

1 week ago - 07 March 2022 | Infrastructure

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Business Forum for Indigenous People (IPBF)’s housing development in Avis, took place in the capital last week.The event was attended...

Onafhanklikheidstadion word opgeknap

1 week ago - 03 March 2022 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] ministerie van sport sal nie wag om die oorblywende geld te bekom wat nodig is om die Onafhanklikheidstadion op te knap nie,...

CoW, NHE info session settlement upgrades

1 month - 11 February 2022 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) and the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) have extended an invitation to residents of the Goreangab and Otjomuise areas who have...

From shacks to shelter

1 month - 08 February 2022 | Infrastructure

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation, Pupkewitz Foundation and Ohorongo Cement reaffirmed their commitment to support the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) at their annual sponsorship...

A1 still up in the air

1 month - 08 February 2022 | Infrastructure

The highway between Windhoek and Okahandja has significantly reduced the risk of traffic accidents, but the completion of Okahandja - Otjiwarongo - Swakopmund connection is...

Okahandja ‘vergeet’ van Vergenoeg

1 month - 08 February 2022 | Infrastructure

Inwoners van die Vergenoeg informele nedersetting op Okahandja beskuldig die plaaslike raad daarvan dat hulle verwaarloos word.’n Ontevrede inwoner van Vergenoeg, Sethy Gariseb, het gesê...

Omitara gets a facelift

1 month - 07 February 2022 | Infrastructure

In response to the growing demand for infrastructure at Omitara in the Omaheke region, the regional council launched capital projects worth N$2.3 million last year.The...

Quality requirement hamper builders

1 month - 07 February 2022 | Infrastructure

Since new requirements for ensuring the quality of water and sewerage infrastructure were implemented in August 2020, not a single new erf has been adequately...

Bremen, Windhoek take hands

1 month - 01 February 2022 | Infrastructure

Windhoek mayor Sade Gawanas and her counterpart from the City of Bremen, Mayor Dr Andreas Bovenschulte, signed an agreement valued at €2.125 million (N$36.8 million)...

Cycle lanes progressing well

1 month - 19 January 2022 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ Namibia) continue working towards sustainable mobility in the city.Together, the parties...

Latest News

Step up for urban agriculture

9 hours ago | Agriculture

The Namibian Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) announced beneficiaries of almost N$2.4 million at the Windhoek municipality on Monday.This forms part of Japan’s assistance to Namibia...

Forged Covid-19 test results sentence...

10 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • Jana-Mari SmithThe Windhoek High Court handed a partial victory to a medical student jailed for two years for forging Covid-19 test results by...

Not a penny for Brakwater

1 day - 15 March 2022 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Yolanda NelFor the past 18 years, residents and businesses of Brakwater have paid over funds – both endowment and betterment – to be...

CLaSH closes down after 32...

1 day - 15 March 2022 | Education

The Association for Children with Language, Speech and Hearing Impairments of Namibia (CLaSH) has closed its offices. The organisation leaves a legacy of programmes and...

CAN heads to Garden Town

1 day - 15 March 2022 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is heading to Okahandja on Thursday (17 March) in the next leg of their national outreach programme for the...

Health ministry settles multimillion negligence...

1 day - 15 March 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] ministry of health has settled a lawsuit for an as yet undisclosed sum brought by a woman who accused a Windhoek state...

Travel to Sossus by train?

1 day - 15 March 2022 | Tourism

To see a modern train travelling between the dunes may sound far-fetched, but this plan of Laban Kandume, owner of Sky Eye Tours & Hospitality,...

Rains fall, but dams emptier

1 day - 15 March 2022 | Weather

While rain was still widespread over Namibia yesterday morning, showers are expected to clear up somewhat by today.The Namibia Meteorological Service is forecasting isolated showers...

Klimaatsverandering: Afrika trek aan kortste...

2 days ago - 14 March 2022 | Environment

Oor die afgelope drie dekades het Afrika slegs 3.8% van globale befondsing vir klimaat-verwante navorsing ontvang, maar die meeste van dié geld is aan instansies...

Load More