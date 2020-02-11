Not only residents in CoW debt

11 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Two weeks after announcing that residents have outstanding debts of close to N$1 billion, it transpired that this amount is not only owed by citizens.
Of the amount of N$935 million owed to the City, N$663 million is past due and owed over 30 days.
Mayor Fransina Kahungu appealed to especially residents to settle their municipal bills, not indicating that almost 19% of the outstanding debt comes from government, state-owned enterprises and businesses.
“I call upon all residents to settle their municipal bills, because without a financially sustainable city, provisions of much needed services will suffer, and the initiatives will not be implemented as fast as we want,” she said.
Residents owe the most, standing at close to N$250 million, of which almost half is in arrears. Those that have already been handed over for debt collection stand at N$247.4 million, of which only N$12.5 million is current.
Government owes almost N$80 million, of which N$30.4 million is in arrears, while state owned enterprises still owe N$32 million.
Businesses in Windhoek owe the city N$63.6 million. Other client groupings include pensioners who have outstanding debts of N$40.8 million, while the total outstanding amount for communal water points is N$15 million.
Debts on sundries and land sales debts are at N$206.7 million.
The City of Windhoek failed to answer questions on how many residents owe the outstanding amount and why the city takes so long to cut of resources, instead allowing residents and businesses to incur so much debt.

Similar News

 

Schools in the dark

2 hours ago | Local News

Electricity and water supply has been suspended due to non-payment at over a dozen schools in Windhoek.The cut-off resulted in some schools sending pupils home...

Gee terug tydens Lydenstyd

3 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Woensdag is die eerste dag van die Lydenstyd wat die 40 dae voor Paasfees inhuldig, en Namibiërs word aangemoedig om in hierdie tyd...

Nuwe hoop vir Rehoboth

1 day - 10 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Inwoners van Rehoboth het Sondag saamgestaan tydens die stigting en eerste vergadering van ’n nuwe onafhanklike bestuursvereniging. Volgens die stigter, Rudi van Wyk,...

Gestremde seun droom groot

1 day - 10 February 2020 | Local News

Die 9-jarige Peter Nsamba is soos enige ander seuntjie van sy ouderdom, besig om ’n prentjie te teken.Maar hy teken ‘n bietjie anders. Met die...

Robbery in broad daylight

2 days ago - 10 February 2020 | Local News

A total of N$30 000 in cash was stolen during an armed robbery that took place in Suiderhof last weekTuesday. The victim withdrew cash at...

Hierdie hande van hoop

4 days ago - 07 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Dit kan met enigiemand gebeur. Eendag het jy ’n vaste inkomste, ’n dak oor jou kop en die volgende week weet jy nie...

Inwoners neem hul dorp terug

5 days ago - 06 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Talle kwessies op Rehoboth noop inwoners om self die dorp te probeer regruk en dus het hulle besluit om die Rehoboth Onafhanklike Bestuursvereniging...

Reho abattoir bly toe

1 week ago - 03 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Hoewel die abattoir op Rehoboth al ’n maand gelede weer sy deure moes open ná dit op 20Desember tydelik gesluit is, is daar...

Hulp vir baba Chantel gevra

1 week ago - 30 January 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Amper ’n jaar ná ’n baba van Gibeon met ’n waterhofie gebore is, is daar steeds nie dreineringspype in Windhoek vir die klein...

For your driving pleasure

1 week ago - 30 January 2020 | Local News

The Roads Authority (RA) opened section 4A of the new highway between Windhoek and Okahandja (up to Osona) to traffic earlier this week. This completed...

Latest News

Maklike keto by Krisjans

4 minutes ago | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Dit is net voor 13:00 en die tekort aan parkeerplek is ’n aanduiding dat die middagete-uur aangebreek het. Ek maak myself gemaklik by...

Developing youth soccer

1 hour ago | Sports

The HopSol Khomas Youth League is set to continue for a fourth consecutive year following the renewal of the N$1 million annual sponsorship deal by...

Schools in the dark

2 hours ago | Local News

Electricity and water supply has been suspended due to non-payment at over a dozen schools in Windhoek.The cut-off resulted in some schools sending pupils home...

A decade of change

2 hours ago | Education

The Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation celebrate 10 years of existence with various activities planned for 21 and 22 February.At the celebration launch yesterday, BAS...

Go colour crazy for CAN

2 hours ago | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s annual Spray a Thon 2020 starts on Saturday, 29 February 2020 in Windhoek and Swakopmund and runs for the entire...

Gee terug tydens Lydenstyd

3 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Woensdag is die eerste dag van die Lydenstyd wat die 40 dae voor Paasfees inhuldig, en Namibiërs word aangemoedig om in hierdie tyd...

‘Nou begin die lewe eers!’

18 hours ago | People

Evelyn Rosar - Dis 08:30 en koffie en tee word by die Oude Rust-oord in Windhoek bedien. Oupa Harry gaan sit saam met die ander...

Erastus to lead Air Namibia...

19 hours ago | Business

Air Namibia announced that their Chief Human Resources Officer Elia Erastus (photo) has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective 11 February 2020 and...

Indoor hockey on fire

19 hours ago | Sports

The opening fixtures of the 2020 Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League (NIHL) took place in the capital last weekend, with exciting matches in both...

Load More