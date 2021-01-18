Now is the time to harvest rainwater

18 January 2021 | Agriculture

The previous and current rainy seasons in Namibia has given a sigh of relief to many farmers and is an indication that the country is gradually recovering from the impact of the long drought spell experienced over a period of about seven years.
The current season is characterised by higher daily rainfall figures and in some parts of the country or regions, the //Kharas and Hardap amongst others, the figures have surpassed annual averages even before the peak rainy months, mainly February and March.
This is good for the soil that has been desiccated for a long time due to drought and the extreme heat waves experienced in many areas of the country. It is therefore advisable that farmers take advantage and make optimal use of this rain by reducing excessive runoffs through harvesting rainwater.
Many farming areas are challenged by the availability of water and the functionality of water infrastructures, which in turn hampers their productivity, be it crop or livestock.
Almost all big rivers in the country are running, filling up the dams, the soil is rehydrated, flood plains are filled, and very importantly, underground water is replenished. This could reduce the pressure on underground/borehole water and it is an opportunity for farmers to improve their water storage facilities or increase the capacities to store enough water for use during the time of scarcity or in the dry season.
Most of the country’s large dams are filled-up to optimal capacities, and this is also an opportunity to establish seasonal agricultural projects around these dams to reduce the food supply gaps in the country.

Harvesting
Rainwater harvesting is an old technique of water conservation where rainwater is collected using various methods or structures to capture the water.
Rainwater can be used for several household needs such as laundry, irrigation, bathing, cleaning, and for livestock.
The most common methods of harvesting include catching water from buildings’ rooftops using gutters to channel water into storage drums or tanks, and by channelling or diverting runoff water towards a pond or earth dam, and even towards a crop field to irrigate the crops or rehydrate the soil. Harvesting methods are simple and cheap, thus they can be adopted at any scale especially in rural areas were water demand and supply are mostly a challenge.
On that, individual farmers or even the community can set up rainwater harvesting infrastructure at their water points and have additional storage tanks or use rainwater to fill up their reservoirs to compliment the borehole water supply.

Advantages
The advantages of rainwater harvesting include that it conserves water, it is cost-effective, increases water supply, saves cost of water supply, and conserves the soil by reducing runoff and erosion.
The techniques to reduce runoff are also aimed at facilitating water infiltration into the soil by obstructing or reducing the speed of flow, thus increasing the moisture content and water holding capacity of the soil. This can be done on crop fields and grazing areas.
For example, the flow of water can be obstructed or slowed down by laying various local materials such as rocks, tree branches, or logs across the direction of the flow which will then allow water to settle and infiltrate in the soil.
With good rainfall prospects for the rest of the season, Namibians should take advantage and invest in rainfall harvesting modalities to increase sustainable food production.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, food scarcity or supply will be of concern, thus in an effort maintain food-self-sufficiency, every farmer should turn the land at their disposal into food baskets for own consumption and income generation.
In conclusion, prioritising and enhancing agricultural production at all scales is the only tool to alleviate poverty, create employment, develop rural areas and reduce rural-urban migration amongst others. This requires a sustainable network of support from all agricultural role players including retail shops (supermarkets) to be able to facilitate accessibility to information, capacity building, finance, production inputs and the markets.
• This article was compiled by Erastus Ngaruka, Technical Advisor (Livestock & Rangeland), Agribank.

Similar News

 

Bank backing for locust research

1 month - 02 December 2020 | Agriculture

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 towards the University of Namibia (UNAM) to support their research relating to the outbreak of the locusts in the...

The benefits of mulching

2 months ago - 02 November 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiIn arid and semi-arid countries like Namibia where water is a scarce resource, it is always advisable for farmers to engage in...

Agri-empowerment for women and youth

2 months ago - 20 October 2020 | Agriculture

Relaxed conditions to encourage participation and enhanced financial inclusion is the basis of Agribank’s newly launched loan scheme for women and the youth.The bank decided...

Economic Association hosts annual conference

3 months ago - 08 October 2020 | Agriculture

The Economic Association of Namibia (EAN) hosts a large-scale conference under on Maximizing Agricultural Potential for Namibia’s Development on 21 October 2020.This theme was chosen...

Smart-agri practices in the online spotlight

3 months ago - 05 October 2020 | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek, in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF) and Namibian Organic Association (NOA) host a two-day...

Protest against live animal shipping grows

3 months ago - 01 October 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] opposition continues to grow against a proposed business plan to import as many as 125 000 live farm animals into Namibia for...

Position changes at Agribank

3 months ago - 30 September 2020 | Agriculture

Agribank has appointed its organisational development manager Muhindua Kaura as the new executive for Human Resources with effect from 1 October 2020. Kaura, who has...

Livestock shipment plans put on ice

4 months ago - 09 September 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian company that planned to bring domestic livestock from South Africa and Botswana by road to local seaports for export by ship...

Namibians say no to live animal shipping

4 months ago - 09 September 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] a thousand people have signed a petition demanding a stop to a proposed business plan that would see thousands of live farm...

Know your summer vegetables

4 months ago - 08 September 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiSummer is upon us, and now is the time for farmers to prepare for cultivating vegetables.Vegetables thrive if planted in the right...

Latest News

Proverbs 31 Woman in Business

18th of January 14:36 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilke PlattUsually, one would read new years’ resolution thought articles this time of the year; however, has the pandemic changed the dialogue and...

Brush and broom factory planned...

48 minutes ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s industrial production capacity being constrained and not being as competitive asother countries, one company decided to change the status quo.Nambrush, a...

Lunch is served

13 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] part of some students’ practical training, Women at Work is now offering lunch on Wednesdays and Fridays.With only six students in the class,...

Flooding worries continue

1 day - 16 January 2021 | Disasters

The Windhoek municipality on Friday evening gave a brief update on the flooding experienced in the capital.According to the City, the average rainfall from 30...

Residents relocated to avoid flooding

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Disasters

More than 200 residents of informal settlement in Windhoek were relocated to avoid their shacks being flooded.Speaking to Nampa, some residents said the decision was...

How Covid has changed the...

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Life Style

From wearing face masks in public to socialising from two meters apart, society is adapting to the rather unusual circumstances that have been brought about...

Fighting cervical cancer together

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Health

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point...

Nambob joins the fight to...

3 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Society

With the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) National Outreach Programme kicking off today, Nambob (previously Avbob Namibia) extended their support to the organisations efforts to...

Covid stats in the spotlight

3 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Health

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Namibia, the US Embassy also continues to provide support to the Ministry of Health and...

Load More