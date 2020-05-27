Now Nictus is really cooking

27 May 2020 | Business

Nictus Furniture’s Windhoek branch recently opened the doors to its new Kitchen Corner – a section dedicated to one of the most important components of the house: The kitchen.
The Nictus Kitchen Corner is home to some of the biggest and best names in kitchenware including Russell Hobbs, Jamie Oliver, Tescoma, Salton, Zylizz and more.
Nictus sales manager Leslie Campbell described the kitchen corner as not only being exceptional in the wide range of products sold but also being unique from competitors in terms of quality and affordability. “We sell quality and also offer flexibility in terms of payment options without hiding any costs from customers,” he said.
“The saying ‘great cooking favours the prepared hand’ is nothing to go against and with our Kitchen Corner, you are prepared for anything related to food,” he added.

