‘NSFAF still sorting through list’

Students frustrated by delays

Student Union of Namibia (SUN) president, Bernhard Kavau has expressed concern with the delay in release of the list of students that qualified for financial assistance from the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) for 2021.

In a media statement Kavau said over 17 000 qualified students at institutions of higher learning are still in limbo, not knowing whether they will get financial assistance from NSFAF, which keeps delaying releasing the list of those to be funded for the 2021 academic year.

He said it is now the middle of the year and students are preparing to register for the second semester, but NSFAF keeps changing their reasons for not releasing the names of beneficiaries.

“Sometimes we ask ourselves how our leaders sleep at night when thousands of students are in limbo. Both the ministries of higher education and finance are already aware of this, and we as SUN are giving them a grace period of three days. Failure to that we will approach the court to force NSFAF to release the list. Should the court fail us we will resort to mass national demonstration to the Office of the Prime Minister,” said Kavau.

He added that many first year students already missed first semester examinations due the “barbaric and heartless” decision of NSFAF, and they are now heading to the second semester without knowing whether they will be funded or not.

SUN also urged institutions of higher learning to be lenient with students and not only focus on “profit-making” and make arrangements instead of sending students out into the streets.

When contacted for comment, NSFAF acting chief executive officer Kennedy Kandume said he understands the frustrations of students, parents and all education stakeholders but they should be patient. “The list will be released soon as it is in the final stage. NSFAF is still sorting out the list as some applicants did not submit all the required documents,” Kandume said. – Nampa



