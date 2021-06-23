‘NSFAF still sorting through list’

Students frustrated by delays

23 June 2021 | Education

Student Union of Namibia (SUN) president, Bernhard Kavau has expressed concern with the delay in release of the list of students that qualified for financial assistance from the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) for 2021.
In a media statement Kavau said over 17 000 qualified students at institutions of higher learning are still in limbo, not knowing whether they will get financial assistance from NSFAF, which keeps delaying releasing the list of those to be funded for the 2021 academic year.
He said it is now the middle of the year and students are preparing to register for the second semester, but NSFAF keeps changing their reasons for not releasing the names of beneficiaries.
“Sometimes we ask ourselves how our leaders sleep at night when thousands of students are in limbo. Both the ministries of higher education and finance are already aware of this, and we as SUN are giving them a grace period of three days. Failure to that we will approach the court to force NSFAF to release the list. Should the court fail us we will resort to mass national demonstration to the Office of the Prime Minister,” said Kavau.
He added that many first year students already missed first semester examinations due the “barbaric and heartless” decision of NSFAF, and they are now heading to the second semester without knowing whether they will be funded or not.
SUN also urged institutions of higher learning to be lenient with students and not only focus on “profit-making” and make arrangements instead of sending students out into the streets.
When contacted for comment, NSFAF acting chief executive officer Kennedy Kandume said he understands the frustrations of students, parents and all education stakeholders but they should be patient. “The list will be released soon as it is in the final stage. NSFAF is still sorting out the list as some applicants did not submit all the required documents,” Kandume said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

ECDs at schools shut down

5 days ago - 17 June 2021 | Education

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare has temporarily closed early childhood development centres (ECDs) operating within formal school premises countrywide, due...

Winter warmers for Mandume PS

1 week ago - 15 June 2021 | Education

Green Enterprise Solutions donated much needed scarves, gloves and beanies to the learners of Mandume Primary School in the capital.Namibian winters are cold and harsh,...

NUST lessons go online

1 week ago - 10 June 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) said that due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, the blended teaching and learning approach which the...

Lusaka medical students face eviction

2 weeks ago - 03 June 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] group of about 25 Namibian medical students in Lusaka could be kicked to the curb next Monday after the health ministry allegedly...

Leadership training continues with big contribution

3 weeks ago - 28 May 2021 | Education

Old Mutual committed to a three-year partnership agreement valued at N$300 000 annually for three years with the Africa Leadership Institute (ALI), to train and...

‘Accountability is zilch’ – Kandjeke on NSFAF’s books

1 month - 23 May 2021 | Education

While calls for free tertiary education have climaxed, the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) failed to provide sufficient documentation on how it spent billions...

Edupreneurs on the go

1 month - 21 May 2021 | Education

The Edupreneurs project that began at the end of March is in full swing.The project – launched by the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) in...

An Edulution revolution

1 month - 19 May 2021 | Education

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation has again supported the Edulution programme with an amount of N$150 000.Corporate Social Investment Manager Revonia Kahivere, expressed her...

Só presteer leerders beter

1 month - 19 May 2021 | Education

Transformerende leierskap en die kreatiewe gebruik van ruimtes in skole kan help om leerders se prestasies te verbeter, hul emosionele welwees te bevorder, en hulle...

Unam halves faculties

1 month - 30 April 2021 | Education

University of Namibia (Unam) Vice-Chancellor Kenneth Matengu announced that the institution has merged its eight faculties into four, effective 1 June 2021.Speaking at the university’s...

Latest News

Use ivermectin at own risk...

23rd of June 08:26 | Health

The Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) said that it is maintaining its position not to recommend the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 as there...

Exploration likely to petrify elephants

14 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenLast Sunday, Mathew Taylor reported in The Guardian on the continued search for gas and oil by the Canadian company ReconAfrica in...

Black Friday booking extension allowed...

18 hours ago | Tourism

Throughout the past 15 months, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) needed to find innovative ways to sustain its business. Through various specials, such as its Black...

Clean-up around OKH hospital

18 hours ago | Local News

The area surrounding the Okahandja State Hospital was thoroughly cleaned up last weekend. The mayor, Natasha Brinkman, wrote on social media that “Okahandja will be...

Future Females free talk on...

1 day - 22 June 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] current Covid restrictions in place, the Future Females team in Windhoek decided to host thismonths’ event absolutely free and online.“Due to the...

The unspoken trauma of the...

1 day - 21 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] warn that the devastating emotional blow of the pandemic on mental health is not only underestimated but severely neglected.“The psychological impact of...

Expecting the unexpected

1 day - 21 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr David EmvulaPregnancy is a special period full of joy and anticipation. Unfortunately, for many expectant mothers, the Covid-19 pandemic has clouded this...

WE mourns the passing of...

1 day - 21 June 2021 | People

Along with our sister publication from the coastal region, Erongo 24/7, we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Nicoleen Coetzee (47) who passed...

No future for fossil fuels

1 day - 21 June 2021 | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] a hearing on the part of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, oil expert Mathew Totten Jnr explained why an investment...

Load More