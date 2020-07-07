NSSU says sports may resume

07 July 2020 | Education

The Namibian Schools Sports Union (NSSU) called on schools that wish to organise sports events involving public mass gatherings, to seek approval from the NSSU or any other relevant federation.
NSSU National Coordinator Solly Duiker said Namibia is now in stage four of the state of emergency that allows contact sports to resume, adding that NSSU prioritises the safety and well-being of school children, officials and spectators.
He said schools who submit a request for approval will be given the go-ahead if they meet all the requirements like sanitising and checking the temperature of everyone entering the venue. People inside the venue also should not exceed the maximum number of 250. “This is per the regulations of public gatherings and is done in order to mitigate and suppress further spread of the virus,” Duiker said.

Other guidelines
He added that schools should not allow athletes to train if they display Covid-19 symptoms and the same should apply to officials, who should rather stay home, self-isolate and seek medical attention.
“Guidelines for training groups is that all cones and other training equipment should only be handled by coaching staff, schools should provide roasters for their training sessions to NSSU for record-keeping and there should be enough time between training groups to allow enough time for preparing the venue and players should leave the venue immediately after practice,” said Duiker.
He added that the NSSU and other agencies including the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture are empowered to conduct inspections to ensure compliance, and this will be done with the help of law enforcement agencies. – Nampa

