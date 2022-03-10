NTE ’22 launched

Taking Tourism to the Regions

10 March 2022 | Events

Yesterday afternoon saw the official launch of the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) 2022 by the deputy minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), Hon. Heather Sibungo.
The NTE celebrates its 24th year of existence and continues to remain true to its mantra of “Together we can do more”.
While this NTE will be take place at the SKW in Olympia from 3 to 5 November 2022, the expo will be conducted under the theme of “Taking Tourism to the Regions” in the coming years. As coordinator of these expos, Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) will aim to conduct winter expos with a focus on Safari, Hunting and Agriculture, while the summer expo will remain true to its original mission.
In the meantime, the NTE together with the local tourism industry at large aims to realign its strategies such as to roll out the “10 Degrees South” initiative, which was launched by the minister of MEFT, Hon Pohamba Shifeta, in 2020. That strategy is aimed at promoting travel in ten Southern African countries.
“We believe that there is a need for SADC member states to develop inter-regional travel. It is a fact that arrival statistics from our international markets have experienced a downward trend in the past two years. In light of this, now is the time for operators and agents to focus on marketing these ten Southern African countries to their own residents,” said Digu //Naobeb, the chief executive of the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB).
Engaging with the regions, the NTE will align itself with partners that want to strengthen their existing events in Namibia. “Sustainable tourism is now more important than ever. Working together is key if we want to rebuild this industry,” said NMH chief executive Albe Botha.
During the past two years, Covid-19 brought about the cancellation of many activities and events where networking, the sharing of ideas and doing business would usually have taken place. The pandemic also brought about the cancellation of the NTE in 2021. Instead of hosting the NTE, NMH committed to supporting the Ministry of Health’s efforts to roll out a vaccination strategy. NMH operated an own Covid-19 testing centre as well as a vaccination centre, while engaging in an information and awareness campaign directed at fighting Covid-19 on all of their electronic news platforms.
The NTE is supported by the MEFT, City of Windhoek, NTB, the tourism umbrella organisation FENATA and NMH.

Similar News

 

Prime Circle to headline Rock 'n' Roll Namibia

11 hours ago | Events

Mindscape Events Namibia in partnership with Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino bring you Rock 'n' Roll Namibia on Saturday, 2 April. Billed as a jam-filled...

Cheers to Independence

2 days ago - 08 March 2022 | Events

Namibia Breweries Limited shared a consignment of Windhoek Lager with the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), which is to be sent to Namibian...

Disability and discrimination

1 week ago - 27 February 2022 | Events

Windhoek • Tjiueza Tjombumbi1 March is Zero Discrimination Day. The United Nations together with other international organisations created this day to combat all forms of...

A fireside chat with author Lindelwa Skenjana

1 month - 02 February 2022 | Events

Lindelwa Skenjana, the author of The Black Girl's Guide to Corporate South Africa, is the guest speaker at the second Old Mutual Fireside Chat on...

A closer look at Green Energy

1 month - 19 January 2022 | Events

Prof Anicia Peters hosts a public talk on Namibia and Green Energy at the Scientific Society on Thursday, 27 January.The Namibia Green Hydrogen Research Institute...

Calling all entrepreneurs

1 month - 11 January 2022 | Events

Following a hiatus caused by the pandemic, the popular exhibition platform Kasi Vibe Festival is back, with its next instalment scheduled for 3 to 6...

Belated WMD celebrated at FNCC

3 months ago - 22 November 2021 | Events

The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) on Friday hosted the 24th anniversary of World Music Day (WMD) which celebrates music with an audience at large, while...

OLAF opens

4 months ago - 08 November 2021 | Events

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda launched the Otjomuise Live Festival (OLAF) at UN Plaza in Katutura on Saturday.The event is organised by the National Theatre of...

Bring your best apple dish and win

4 months ago - 07 November 2021 | Events

Who has the best tasting apple dessert? Bring your apple dessert to Maerua SuperSpar on Saturday (13 November) to take part in the Cancer Association...

Klara, Christiaan dra WAP krone

4 months ago - 07 November 2021 | Events

Mnr. en Mej. WAP 2021 is Vrydag tydens ’n glansgeleentheid gekroon waar die sangsensasie Livinge Dennis as gaskunstenaar opgetree het. Baie geluk aan die wenners:...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

13 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

NTE ’22 launched

14 hours ago | Events

Yesterday afternoon saw the official launch of the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) 2022 by the deputy minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), Hon. Heather...

Special Olympics Namibia inaugurates refurbished...

14 hours ago | Sports

Special Olympics Namibia (SON) inaugurated its refurbished sports facilities at the Katutura Football for Hope Centre last week, and kicked off a sports day together...

The basic understanding of farming

14 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaFarming is the practice of growing crops and raising livestock for consumption and income generation. It is, however, crucial to understand oneself...

The untapped market of women...

1 day - 09 March 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Reem El SherifWith just around seven and a half years to go for the world to achieve the ambitious gender equality targets of...

A tribute to Chris Lewis

1 day - 09 March 2022 | People

“We will move mountains for you” the Lewcor website states, and if this slogan were a person, it would have been Chris Lewis.Lewis, one of...

CFC starts fistball season on...

1 day - 09 March 2022 | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) over the weekend dominated the Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s first-round at the SKW fields in the capital. Underpinned by its...

Game watch from the comfort...

1 day - 09 March 2022 | Tourism

The waterhole at NWR’s Okaukuejo resort in the Etosha National Park now boasts a webcam that broadcasts live, 24 hours a day, 7 days a...

Second AGA ranking shoot a...

1 day - 09 March 2022 | Sports

One hundred and thirteen archers from 14 different schools/clubs converged at the St George’s Field last Saturday, where a chilly morning set the scene for...

Load More