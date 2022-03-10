NTE ’22 launched

Taking Tourism to the Regions

NMH CEO Albe Botha speaking at the launch of the Namibia Tourism Expo in the capital yesterday.

Yesterday afternoon saw the official launch of the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) 2022 by the deputy minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), Hon. Heather Sibungo.

The NTE celebrates its 24th year of existence and continues to remain true to its mantra of “Together we can do more”.

While this NTE will be take place at the SKW in Olympia from 3 to 5 November 2022, the expo will be conducted under the theme of “Taking Tourism to the Regions” in the coming years. As coordinator of these expos, Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) will aim to conduct winter expos with a focus on Safari, Hunting and Agriculture, while the summer expo will remain true to its original mission.

In the meantime, the NTE together with the local tourism industry at large aims to realign its strategies such as to roll out the “10 Degrees South” initiative, which was launched by the minister of MEFT, Hon Pohamba Shifeta, in 2020. That strategy is aimed at promoting travel in ten Southern African countries.

“We believe that there is a need for SADC member states to develop inter-regional travel. It is a fact that arrival statistics from our international markets have experienced a downward trend in the past two years. In light of this, now is the time for operators and agents to focus on marketing these ten Southern African countries to their own residents,” said Digu //Naobeb, the chief executive of the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB).

Engaging with the regions, the NTE will align itself with partners that want to strengthen their existing events in Namibia. “Sustainable tourism is now more important than ever. Working together is key if we want to rebuild this industry,” said NMH chief executive Albe Botha.

During the past two years, Covid-19 brought about the cancellation of many activities and events where networking, the sharing of ideas and doing business would usually have taken place. The pandemic also brought about the cancellation of the NTE in 2021. Instead of hosting the NTE, NMH committed to supporting the Ministry of Health’s efforts to roll out a vaccination strategy. NMH operated an own Covid-19 testing centre as well as a vaccination centre, while engaging in an information and awareness campaign directed at fighting Covid-19 on all of their electronic news platforms.

The NTE is supported by the MEFT, City of Windhoek, NTB, the tourism umbrella organisation FENATA and NMH.

