NTE moves 10° south

For the last time, the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) will only focus on promoting tourism in Namibia – from here on ten Southern African – Angola, Botswana, DRC, eSwatini / Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania and the islands off the coast of Southern Africa – will be part and parcel of this annual event.

According to chief executive of NTE host Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) Albe Botha, “Covid-19 has clearly shown that we must expand our tourism and economic network to our neighbouring countries. In this light and in future, our focus will be on promoting tourism and trade with African countries 10 degrees south of the equator,” he said.

In this vein, NMH has also launched a daily breakfast show called Africa Good Morning, to promote dialogue in the region. Tune in for this daily show weekdays at 07:00 on the Africa Good Morning Facebook page.



NTE with a difference

This year, the NTE takes place from 4 to 7 November at the SKW in Olympia. The theme is “renewing your energy” and is the last expo to take place under the eco-tourism theme that started five years ago.

There are over 100 stands at the NTE this year, including tourism establishments where a thousand vouchers of N$1 000 each can be used to book a break away in Namibia. Over 200 vouchers will be given away at the gates during the expo – so here’s your chance to score a freebie!

This year’s event also features an entertainment segment starting at 16:00 and ending at 23:00 every day. Tickets for this are sold separately in packs of 6, with each group receiving their personal reserved space of 3 x 3 meters. This ensures a safe space for each group. However, there are only 150 tickets for each night. The group ticket price also allows six people entrance to the expo.

Each night features six shows: The first two are a cooking and tasting show; the third and fourth are comedy shows; and the last two are music shows.

A ticket (for 6 people) starts at N$1 200 (N$200 per person) to N$4 500 (N$750 per person) for VIP tickets to see “Jerusalema’s” Master KG on Thursday night. VIP tickets each night include a food tasting box for the cooking show and a drinks tasting box for the drink show. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase.

General access tickets cost N$50 for adults and N$30 for children over 6. Pensioners and children in uniform may enter for free, however they must enter the gates before 16:00 each day. Gates open at 12:00 every day and close at 20:00.

Due to Covid restrictions, there are only limited tickets for each day. Tickets can be purchased online at eticket.my.na

For more info visit to our tourismus Facebook page or nte.nmh.com.na




