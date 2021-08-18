NTN shows you the ropes

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) released an online reader, which is a compilation of perspectives by 18 local theatre and creative practitioners, offering recommendations on how emerging theatre artists could navigate theatre practices sustainably in the country.

Through interviews and written segments, the capacity-building reader includes an overview of some lived experiences in and around the Namibian theatre environment.

NTN public relations officer, Desiree Mentor, said the publication sheds light on available opportunities for drama graduates, demystifies the viability and uses of storytelling skills, and offers recommendations on artistic applications for alternatives sectors and industries in Namibia.

“The contributors cover varied areas such as arts administration, working as a producer, professionalism and etiquette, branding and marketing, filing industry gaps, storytelling in sales and advertising, cultural management as well as careers in the corporate, wellness, research, and education spaces,” Mentor said.

She noted that the online reader further aims to leave readers with critical considerations for professional development, career direction and cross-sectoral application.

“Professional artists, arts and cultural institutions, media and educators are encouraged to share the reader widely for the benefit of the oncoming generation of business-oriented theatre practitioners and workers,” she concluded.

The contributors include Hazel Hinda, Girley Jazama, Sandy Rudd, Veronique Mensah, Ndinomholo Ndilula, Michelle Namases and Sven-Eric Muller. – Nampa



