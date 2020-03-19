NUST debuts DTVET

19 March 2020 | Education

The Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (DTVET), formerly known as the Department of Education and Languages at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), was officially launched and renamed on Wednesday.
Present at the event was minister of higher education, training and innovation, Itah Kandjii-Murangi, who said that technical, vocational education and training (TVET) is the engine and driver of economic development.
Kandjii-Murangi said that the mission of TVET is to develop a skilled workforce to help Namibia in addressing challenges such as youth unemployment and poverty. “The launch and renaming of the DTVET is an important step in the realisation of the vision of making TVET a pillar of development in Namibia.”
She added that government realised the need to develop the TVET system, and therefore NUST must take the lead in ensuring that trainers and managers gain the necessary skills to operate optimally. “We initiated changes in TVET to address issues of youth unemployment, poverty and income inequality, that is why we want TVET to be in every region,” she added.
Moreover, she said all eyes of the government are on the Department of TVET at NUST that with time, will be transformed into a faculty. “We do not want our TVET students to graduate from here and go out there in the markets and not be employed.”
The minister urged the newly renamed department to set up its requirements that will only allow students with suitable vocational background and provisional specialised training before being enrolled for the programme.
At the same occasion, the DTVET Head of Department Simon Mubiana said the department offers two TVET diplomas - Diploma in TVET Instruction and Diploma in TVET Management, adding that over time the department will add more qualifications to the existing diploma (level 6) in the TVET programme; a bachelor, honours and PhD degree.
“The TVET programme has been part of NUST since 2001, but in the past year the demand skyrocketed, with 1 000 applicants for the programme this year, which enrols only 150 students due to lack of resources,” Mubiana said. – Nampa

