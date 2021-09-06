NUST hosts International Education Week - online

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosts two virtual International Education Week activities on 7 and 8 September 2021, namely a Student Representative Councils (SRC) engagement, followed by a public dialogue.

NUST usually organises the annual institution-wide international education week with to promote internationalisation of higher education and global citizenship education. Normally the week-long event facilitates exchange of experiences, practices, views, and ideas about internationalisation between the NUST community and members of the public, national institutions of higher learning, resident embassies and international organisations, as well as partner universities and organisations.

However, due to continuing uncertainty, unpredictability and anxieties due to Covid, adjustments to teaching, learning, assessment, and methods of work, including international activities have been necessitated.

This year’s events focus on teaching and learning in a pandemic: Lessons from South-North partnerships. Participating universities are the University of Namibia, International University of Management, Central University of Technology of the Free State (South Africa), Durban University of Technology (South Africa), Flensburg University of Applied Sciences (Germany), RheinMain University of Applied Sciences (Germany), and Joanneum University of Applied Sciences (Austria).



Sharing experiences

The SRCs and staff members of the participating universities will share their experiences and lessons learned regarding teaching and learning in a pandemic and also suggest strategies and actions to improve and or develop resilient policies, practices, systems, and processes to support staff and students to teach, learn and work in conditions of pandemics.

Representatives of the SRCs from the participating universities will provide reflections on the theme during the Student Representative Councils Engagement on Tuesday (7 September) while the following will provide reflections during the public dialogue:

• Michelle Maree, Chairperson of the Online Implementation Committee at NUST;

• Dr Lavern Samuels, International Education Association of South Africa Vice President, and Director of International Education and Partnerships at the Durban University of Technology; and

• Judith Hayer, Director: International Office at RheinMain University of Applied

Sciences.

The reflections will be followed by a general discussion by the participants. The expected outcome of both events is that participating institutions have shared experiences and lessons learned and have suggested concrete ideas in dealing with future pandemics with particular reference to strengthening and improving policies, practices, and support services to support staff and students to teach and learn.



