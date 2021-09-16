NUST hosts secretaries’ convention

16 September 2021 | Events

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosts the 5th Annual National Secretaries’ Convention on 8 October 2021, themed “Re-envisioning service quality through digital transformation.”
The event will be hosted virtually.
In recent times, the duties and responsibilities of secretaries, personal assistants and office administrators have evolved beyond clerical and administrative tasks. In the contemporary business world individuals occupying such roles must be equipped with an understanding of developments in the field and the significance of the secretarial and administrative functions.
The National Secretaries Convention aims to bring together secretaries, personal assistants (PAs) and office administrators, and seeks to promote personal and professional development among this group of professionals.
The advancement of digital technologies and their use in business processes in the public and private sectors, has created a need for various professions to grasp the application thereof, and develop a high level of competence in this regard. As new trends and developments emerge, secretaries, PAs and office administrators are equally expected to respond in a dynamic way to ensure a high level of efficiency and effectiveness.
The 2021 iteration of the convention will therefore expose participants to modern digital technologies, as well as create a platform for networking and sharing of best practices. This event also aims to break the gender stereotype associated with the secretarial and administrative function is a key objective of the convention in keeping with the evolution of these roles in the contemporary workplace.
Individuals with experience in secretarial and administrative roles or those new to these functions, as well as office supervisors or managers, interested in harnessing new tools that have emerged in the digital era are the primary target audience for the event.
For more info, contact [email protected] or 061 207 2015, or [email protected] or 061 207 2050.

Similar News

 

Fashion – the threads that bind us together

2 days ago - 14 September 2021 | Events

Heritage Week commemorated at the coast and onlineThe Scientific Society Swakopmund plays host to the Namibian Heritage Week this year, together with the museum and...

Sunset Jazz for CHICA

1 week ago - 09 September 2021 | Events

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and project partners today launched an exciting “one-night-only” jazz show to the benefit of CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer), a...

Celebrating women

1 week ago - 08 September 2021 | Events

In celebration of Women’s month, Momentum Namibia hosts an exclusive event this Saturday, bringing women together for an impactful morning of inspirational talks, networking and...

Michelle Mukuwe aiming for Miss Earth

1 week ago - 07 September 2021 | Events

Windhoek • Margareth-Rose KangootuiFirst-year entrepreneurship student Michelle Mukuve has fixed her eyes on one of the world’s most coveted titles in the institute of pageants:...

/Ae //Gams festival postponed

1 week ago - 03 September 2021 | Events

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced the postponement of the /Ae //Gams Arts and Cultural Festival, which was slated for 28 to 30 October 2021.In...

Calling all photographers, citizen journalists

2 weeks ago - 30 August 2021 | Events

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is calling on photographers from around the globe who document trade and development issues, to share...

Our Chani takes the title

3 weeks ago - 22 August 2021 | Events

Namibia’s Chanique Rabe was crowned Miss Supranational 2021 during the final of the competition that took place in Nowy Sacz, Poland. She competed against 58...

Register for Dubai World Expo now

4 weeks ago - 18 August 2021 | Events

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) has called on Namibian tourism sector companies that are interested in showcasing their product offering and projects,...

Chanique ready for Miss Supranational

1 month - 26 July 2021 | Events

Swakopmund • [email protected] Miss Supranational Namibia 2020, Chanique Rabe, says she is ready to represent Namibia at Miss Supranational 2021 which is set to...

Mining expo cancelled

2 months ago - 11 July 2021 | Events

The Chamber of Mines of Namibia announced the cancellation of its 2021 Mining Expo and Conference, which was scheduled to take place on 1 and...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Namibian CSOs welcome ReconAfrica investigation

4 hours ago | Environment

Namibian civil society organisations (CSOs) welcomed today’s announcement of a possible investigation of ReconAfrica by the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian regulators regarding...

City announces shortlisted candidates

4 hours ago | Government

The City of Windhoek said that progress is being made to recruit and fill the positions of chief executive officer, as well as those of...

Whistleblower platform launched

4 hours ago | Crime

Agribank has introduced an anonymous whistleblower platform where unethical, corrupt or fraudulent activities can be reported by staff, members of the public as well as...

Zula with Gazza and KFC

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

In October last year, KFC approached Gazza to be the official judge and mentor for their 50/50 festive campaign.“Working with Gazza and his team, to...

Traffic system probe drags its...

7 hours ago | Police

Windhoek • [email protected] months after the police opened a fraud investigation into a multimillion dollar traffic management system tender that involved the installation of 12...

NUST hosts secretaries’ convention

7 hours ago | Events

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosts the 5th Annual National Secretaries’ Convention on 8 October 2021, themed “Re-envisioning service quality through digital...

Training teachers

7 hours ago | Education

Old Mutual signed a partnership agreement valued at N$270 000 with the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the training and development of 407 high school...

Maximizing agriculture through collective investments

7 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiVision 2030 is fast approaching and with nine years left before the country reaches this significant milestone, it becomes every citizen’s responsibility...

Load More