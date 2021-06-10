NUST lessons go online

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) said that due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, the blended teaching and learning approach which the University adopted earlier this year, has been revisited and that with immediate effect, all face-to-face classes are suspended and classes will be offered online, until further notice.

The university said that the bulk of teaching activities for the first semester have already been concluded, therefore, a minimal interruption to the University’s operations is anticipated.

In cases where face-to-face teaching and/or practical lab sessions are still required to successfully conclude the current semester, permission needs to be granted from management.

Face-to-face test and assessment schedules for the rest of the first semester remain as is and should be adhered to accordingly. This is to ensure that students’ identities can be verified and avoid academic misconduct. This arrangement is further necessitated to ensure compliance with the regulatory bodies that accredit the University’s qualifications.

Students who test positive for Covid-19, are entitled to request to write special assessments and virtual meetings are encouraged, where possible. If not, contact meetings, of 50 or less attendees, will be allowed, where necessary, following the appropriate social distancing, sanitising and correct wearing of masks.



