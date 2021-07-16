NUST, MTC launch HTTPS

16 July 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in partnership with MTC inaugurated a new High Technology Transfer Plaza Select (HTTPS) building, aimed at fostering an immersive engagement in physical and virtual space for open accelerated innovation.
Speaking during a virtual broadcast, NUST Vice-Chancellor Dr Erold Naomab said fostering immersive engagement in physical space for open accelerated innovation is vital for local and regional impact, and moreover for global recognition.
“It is noteworthy that technology transfer usually happens on a smaller sporadic scale within isolated technology transfer or research and innovation offices in universities or the industry. However, what is distinctively different about the HTTPS is the size, the intensity, and scale at which technology transfer will happen,” he said.
He noted that the NUST-MTC partnership of N$51 million will support 13 research projects under an existing five-year Memorandum of Understanding between the parties.
“The majority of these multidisciplinary projects are in collaboration with the faculties of computing and informatics; health and applied sciences; and engineering respectively. They range from emerging and disruptive technologies; ubiquitous and pervasive computing; cybersecurity and forensics, to software development,” he said.
On his part, MTC Managing Director Licky Erastus said they view this partnership as a necessary platform to bring the dream of equal opportunities for all closer. “This means taking deliberate actions to create value for all our stakeholders while at the same time, through other MTC-related projects such as the 081everyone and rural LTE mobile rollout, we are creating a bridge by which marginalised Namibian communities across the breadth and depth of our beloved nation will be 100 per cent connected and participate meaningfully in the information age,” he said.
He noted that the HTTPS will be the official home of MTC’s Digitalisation Team. In addition, the centre will house incubator initiatives that until now have been scattered across Namibia.
“Through virtual and physical collaboration platforms this plaza becomes a consolidated point of contact for some of Namibia’s sharpest and brightest minds to cross-pollinate ideas with local and visiting scholars, researchers, industry experts and ICT stakeholders. The idea is to bring participants from all sectors, to provide thought leadership and produce white papers around cutting edge technologies such as 5G,” he concluded. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Tertiary institutions increase admission points

4 days ago - 12 July 2021 | Education

Grade 12 candidates who wish to further their studies at the University of Namibia (UNAM) will as from the 2022 academic year, have to obtain...

Children's parliament gathers virtually

5 days ago - 11 July 2021 | Education

The National Assembly in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) on Friday engaged members of the Children’s Parliament to get their input and...

School winter break extended

1 week ago - 08 July 2021 | Education

The education ministry amended school terms again due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths nationwide. The winter holiday, which was initially created to...

Pay out for NSFAF students, finally

1 week ago - 04 July 2021 | Education

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) will award financial assistance to 16 185 applicants who meet the NSFAF funding criteria for the 2021 academic...

NUST students graduate virtually

2 weeks ago - 27 June 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology held its virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, which saw over 2 400 undergraduate and post-graduate students receiving their...

‘NSFAF still sorting through list’

3 weeks ago - 23 June 2021 | Education

Student Union of Namibia (SUN) president, Bernhard Kavau has expressed concern with the delay in release of the list of students that qualified for financial...

ECDs at schools shut down

4 weeks ago - 17 June 2021 | Education

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare has temporarily closed early childhood development centres (ECDs) operating within formal school premises countrywide, due...

Winter warmers for Mandume PS

1 month - 15 June 2021 | Education

Green Enterprise Solutions donated much needed scarves, gloves and beanies to the learners of Mandume Primary School in the capital.Namibian winters are cold and harsh,...

NUST lessons go online

1 month - 10 June 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) said that due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, the blended teaching and learning approach which the...

Lusaka medical students face eviction

1 month - 03 June 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] group of about 25 Namibian medical students in Lusaka could be kicked to the curb next Monday after the health ministry allegedly...

Latest News

NUST, MTC launch HTTPS

16th of July 13:12 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in partnership with MTC inaugurated a new High Technology Transfer Plaza Select (HTTPS) building, aimed at fostering...

More German assistance arrives

51 minutes ago | Health

Another aeroplane, an A400 of the German Armed Forces, delivered more equipment (20 000 safety goggles and 40 000 Rapid Antigen Tests) to Namibia in...

National census postponed

23 hours ago | Government

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) announced that the 2021 Population and Housing Census that was scheduled for August this year, has been postponed to August...

Tributes pour in for legendary...

23 hours ago | People

Namibians from various walks of life sang praises for veteran Namibian actor, David Ndjavera, who died in the capital on Wednesday at the age of...

Human trafficking: Namibia retains ranking

23 hours ago | Crime

Namibia retained its status as a Tier 1 country in the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report for the second consecutive year for prohibiting severe...

CoW query counter closed

23 hours ago | Local News

The City of Windhoek said that in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19, the payment query counter at their Revenue Collection section will...

Teen pregnancies continue to rise

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Health

The rate of teenage pregnancy in Namibia has increased over the past five years, with 3 676 teenagers falling pregnant so far in 2021.These statistics...

Mboma, Masilingi readying for Games

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Sports

Coach Henk Botha of Namibia’s two sensational sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, said they are hard at work in preparing for the rescheduled 2020...

Suurstoftenk vir St Mary’s

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Social Issues

Te danke aan ruim borgskappe deur inwoners en besighede op Rehoboth, is ’n 4.6 ton kapasiteit suurstoftenk op pad na St Mary’s hospitaal. Met bydraes...

Load More