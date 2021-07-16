NUST, MTC launch HTTPS

NUST in partnership with MTC inaugurated a new High Technology Transfer Plaza Select (HTTPS) building yesterday. Photo Nampa

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in partnership with MTC inaugurated a new High Technology Transfer Plaza Select (HTTPS) building, aimed at fostering an immersive engagement in physical and virtual space for open accelerated innovation.

Speaking during a virtual broadcast, NUST Vice-Chancellor Dr Erold Naomab said fostering immersive engagement in physical space for open accelerated innovation is vital for local and regional impact, and moreover for global recognition.

“It is noteworthy that technology transfer usually happens on a smaller sporadic scale within isolated technology transfer or research and innovation offices in universities or the industry. However, what is distinctively different about the HTTPS is the size, the intensity, and scale at which technology transfer will happen,” he said.

He noted that the NUST-MTC partnership of N$51 million will support 13 research projects under an existing five-year Memorandum of Understanding between the parties.

“The majority of these multidisciplinary projects are in collaboration with the faculties of computing and informatics; health and applied sciences; and engineering respectively. They range from emerging and disruptive technologies; ubiquitous and pervasive computing; cybersecurity and forensics, to software development,” he said.

On his part, MTC Managing Director Licky Erastus said they view this partnership as a necessary platform to bring the dream of equal opportunities for all closer. “This means taking deliberate actions to create value for all our stakeholders while at the same time, through other MTC-related projects such as the 081everyone and rural LTE mobile rollout, we are creating a bridge by which marginalised Namibian communities across the breadth and depth of our beloved nation will be 100 per cent connected and participate meaningfully in the information age,” he said.

He noted that the HTTPS will be the official home of MTC’s Digitalisation Team. In addition, the centre will house incubator initiatives that until now have been scattered across Namibia.

“Through virtual and physical collaboration platforms this plaza becomes a consolidated point of contact for some of Namibia’s sharpest and brightest minds to cross-pollinate ideas with local and visiting scholars, researchers, industry experts and ICT stakeholders. The idea is to bring participants from all sectors, to provide thought leadership and produce white papers around cutting edge technologies such as 5G,” he concluded. – Nampa

