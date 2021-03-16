NUST opens academic year

The NUST campus in the capital. Photo wikipedia.org

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) officially opened its 2021 academic year under the theme ‘Envisioning higher education in a post-Covid era’ on Monday.

Addressing the official opening, NUST vice-chancellor Dr Erold Naomab said Covid-19 has impacted the operations of the institution and it has thus adopted a blended teaching and learning approach.

“There will be online learning as well as minimum face-to-face classes for all students. Computer laboratories and learning spaces will be open, and all this will be done under strictly controlled environments because your health is our main priority,” said Naomab.

He congratulated students on admission to the university and implored them to think beyond their individual successes while at the university. “As you take on the 2021 academic year and embark on your academic career, I would like to implore you to think not only about your individual success, but to think beyond this. Our principles as an institution are entrenched to promote values of integrity, efficiency, diversity, passion, agility, and fairness in the delivery of our core mandate. I believe these words should also form part of your individual goals as you navigate life,” he said.

Naomab urged students to think of challenges their communities face and the potential differences they can make to better current situations. “For your qualification to be truly relevant, it must not only serve you, but those around you. You can do it. NUST has all the support structures in place to ensure that you thrive not only as a student, but as a global citizen,” he said.

