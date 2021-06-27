NUST students graduate virtually

27 June 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology held its virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, which saw over 2 400 undergraduate and post-graduate students receiving their qualifications in various fields.
Speaking during the event, Higher Education, Technology and Innovation minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi, said a Labour Market Outlook Report for 2019 indicated that Namibia is experiencing a workforce and skills shortage in a number of critical sectors. She said the report indicated that there is a clear need for individuals in the sectors of accounting, computer professionals, architecture, engineering and media, amongst others. Therefore, NUST has proven to be at the forefront of responding to the Namibian economy’s human capital demands.
“This year, we will also see 958 candidates graduating with a STEM qualification from the Faculties of Computing and Informatics, Engineering, Health and Applied Sciences, and in Natural Resources and Spatial Sciences, and 1 902 in the human and management sciences. If we continue with the current output, I am confident we can meet the demand,” Kandji-Murangi said.
NUST Vice-Chancellor Erold Naomab said the qualifications awarded reflect the emergence of the future of jobs as the Fourth Industrial Revolution-ready generation takes a leap into the future. “Namibia is well on course to advance the human-centric convergence of virtual and physical environments, and the emergence of society to unlock the future potential of jobs and the creation of employment. NUST is gradually closing the gap between graduates in the STEM fields and non-STEM fields,” Naomab said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

‘NSFAF still sorting through list’

6 days ago - 23 June 2021 | Education

Student Union of Namibia (SUN) president, Bernhard Kavau has expressed concern with the delay in release of the list of students that qualified for financial...

ECDs at schools shut down

1 week ago - 17 June 2021 | Education

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare has temporarily closed early childhood development centres (ECDs) operating within formal school premises countrywide, due...

Winter warmers for Mandume PS

2 weeks ago - 15 June 2021 | Education

Green Enterprise Solutions donated much needed scarves, gloves and beanies to the learners of Mandume Primary School in the capital.Namibian winters are cold and harsh,...

NUST lessons go online

2 weeks ago - 10 June 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) said that due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, the blended teaching and learning approach which the...

Lusaka medical students face eviction

3 weeks ago - 03 June 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] group of about 25 Namibian medical students in Lusaka could be kicked to the curb next Monday after the health ministry allegedly...

Leadership training continues with big contribution

1 month - 28 May 2021 | Education

Old Mutual committed to a three-year partnership agreement valued at N$300 000 annually for three years with the Africa Leadership Institute (ALI), to train and...

‘Accountability is zilch’ – Kandjeke on NSFAF’s books

1 month - 23 May 2021 | Education

While calls for free tertiary education have climaxed, the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) failed to provide sufficient documentation on how it spent billions...

Edupreneurs on the go

1 month - 21 May 2021 | Education

The Edupreneurs project that began at the end of March is in full swing.The project – launched by the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) in...

An Edulution revolution

1 month - 19 May 2021 | Education

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation has again supported the Edulution programme with an amount of N$150 000.Corporate Social Investment Manager Revonia Kahivere, expressed her...

Só presteer leerders beter

1 month - 19 May 2021 | Education

Transformerende leierskap en die kreatiewe gebruik van ruimtes in skole kan help om leerders se prestasies te verbeter, hul emosionele welwees te bevorder, en hulle...

