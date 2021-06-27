NUST students graduate virtually

Minister of Higher Training and Innovation Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi pictured at a previous event. Photo Nampa

The Namibia University of Science and Technology held its virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, which saw over 2 400 undergraduate and post-graduate students receiving their qualifications in various fields.

Speaking during the event, Higher Education, Technology and Innovation minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi, said a Labour Market Outlook Report for 2019 indicated that Namibia is experiencing a workforce and skills shortage in a number of critical sectors. She said the report indicated that there is a clear need for individuals in the sectors of accounting, computer professionals, architecture, engineering and media, amongst others. Therefore, NUST has proven to be at the forefront of responding to the Namibian economy’s human capital demands.

“This year, we will also see 958 candidates graduating with a STEM qualification from the Faculties of Computing and Informatics, Engineering, Health and Applied Sciences, and in Natural Resources and Spatial Sciences, and 1 902 in the human and management sciences. If we continue with the current output, I am confident we can meet the demand,” Kandji-Murangi said.

NUST Vice-Chancellor Erold Naomab said the qualifications awarded reflect the emergence of the future of jobs as the Fourth Industrial Revolution-ready generation takes a leap into the future. “Namibia is well on course to advance the human-centric convergence of virtual and physical environments, and the emergence of society to unlock the future potential of jobs and the creation of employment. NUST is gradually closing the gap between graduates in the STEM fields and non-STEM fields,” Naomab said. – Nampa



