NUST, Unam, IUM delay graduations

Local institutions of higher learning have suspended graduation ceremonies following an announcement by President Hage Geingob that all public gatherings should be cancelled due to the confirmation of two Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country.

In a statement issued to the media on Sunday, the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) said its graduation ceremonies scheduled for 29 and 30 April 2020 have been postponed to coincide with the October graduation ceremonies and that the new dates will be communicated in due course.

“Students who are due to graduate in April 2020 will be able to pick up their certificates on campus and dates are yet to be announced,” said the statement.

The university shifted its mid-term break from 6 to 10 April 2020 to 16 to 20 March 2020 and all travelling official matters for all staff and students have been suspended for 29 days.

The statement said the library, regional centres and lecture rooms will be closed during the mid-term break, however the NUST hostel will remain open.

The statement added that consequently, there would be no assessments, test and assignment due to no classes schedule including block release lessons during the mid-term break.



Unam

The University of Namibia (UNAM) said its graduation ceremonies have been modified and that students will graduate in absentia. “There will be no graduation held in April. Arrangements about how students will receive their qualifications will be communicated in due time by the office of the registrar,” the statement said.

Furthermore, UNAM said its students are on recess for the week of 16 to 20 March 2020 and management would communicated before the recess is over about the continuation of classes.

“Students will be on recess while management is waiting for further guidance from the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation on the continuation of classes,” said the statement.



IUM

The International University of Management (IUM) said lecturers across all its campuses are suspended with immediate effect until further notice. “Except for academic staff, all administrative staff are required to report for duty. Further details in regard to the said suspension shall be released after an urgent management meeting,” said the statement. – Nampa



