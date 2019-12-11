NWR and NAPWU sign revised recognition agreement

NWR’s Dr Matthias Ngwangwama (left) and NAPWU deputy secretary general Gabes Andumba.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) and Namibia Public Workers Union (NAPWU) have finalised their revised recognition agreement that follows the recent wage negotiations that were successfully concluded by the two parties in September 2019.

With several changes having occurred since the previous recognition agreement was concluded, NWR and NAPWU saw it fit to revise the recognition agreement to pave the way for sustained labour relations.

“For the past 17 years, NWR has recognised NAPWU as the exclusive bargaining agent. However, there was a need to revise the agreement to allow it to meet the needs of both parties. Therefore, this revised agreement will help regulate industrial relations between NWR and the union to develop and regulate the equitable relationship between the parties,” said NAPWU Deputy Secretary-General Gabes Andumba.

“NAPWU is committed to the improvement of the benefits and the condition of service of our members through a collective bargaining process as provided for in this revised recognition agreement,” he said.

NWR acting managing director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, echoed Andumba’s words, saying that without mutual respect and cohesion between the shop stewards and NWR management, the revised recognition agreement would not have been concluded. “I look forward to win-win wage negations to ensure the sustainability of the company and the betterment of our employees.”

