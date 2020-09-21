NWR board, senior management cut salaries

21 September 2020 | Tourism

For the past six months, all tourism companies have been severely affected by Covid-19.
Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) being one of the dominate players was not spared from the impacts of the pandemic. With the negative effect on the operations of the business, NWR has had to pursue extensive cost-cutting and revenue-enhancing measures that enabled it to continue as a going concern.
“Whilst we aggressively cut-costs and continue to do so, we are not making any significant revenue at the moment,” says Mufaro Nesongano, NWR Corporate Communications, Online Media and Sponsorships Manager. “With Covid-19 being a part of us for the foreseeable future, our board, managing director and senior management, with an E-Patterson grading, took a decision earlier this month to cut their salaries by 25%, effective from September 2020.”
It must be noted that this is not a populist decision but a deep-seated desire from the NWR board and senior management team to ensure the company’s longevity and survival. “It is no secret that we play a vital role within the tourism sector as well as the Namibian economy. Thus, this decision is aimed at providing the company with further savings as we continue in uncharted waters,” says NWR managing director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama.

Similar News

 

Accommodation restriction scrapped for tourists

1 week ago - 09 September 2020 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] has relaxed the strict requirements for travelling to the country, scrapping a previously introduced seven-day residence requirement as a form of quarantine.Tourists...

Planning ahead

2 weeks ago - 03 September 2020 | Tourism

The Namibian tourism industry is currently experiencing one of its biggest challenges in recorded history and memory. As with all companies in Namibia and the...

HKIA ready to receive visitors

2 weeks ago - 02 September 2020 | Tourism

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) said it is pleased to resume operations at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) as part of Namibia’s Targeted International...

Local rates for local travellers

4 weeks ago - 25 August 2020 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts said that it will introduce new domestic rates for its resorts that will be valid until 30 June next year.The company said...

‘Everyone loses’

1 month - 21 August 2020 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] is considered to be the beginning of Namibia’s high tourism season. While there was an average bed occupancy of almost 60% in...

NWR Exco check out Etosha renovations

1 month - 17 August 2020 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama and members of his Executive Committee (Exco) visited its Etosha National Park resorts last week to...

Wondering what to do this weekend?

1 month - 04 August 2020 | Tourism

If you head to the south, you will witness first-hand the mesmerising winter landscape that has unfolded at Klein-Aus Vista in the form of the...

NWR declares a profit for the first time

2 months ago - 22 July 2020 | Tourism

“This past financial year saw NWR record a N$22 million profit, which is a N$41 million improvement on the 2018 financial year,” was the announcement...

Prepare, wait and see

2 months ago - 22 July 2020 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected]“Prepare and wait.”This is the conclusion of a five-page letter that the Tour and Safari Association of Namibia (TASA) sent to members earlier...

Could you be Namibia’s Tourist of the Year?

2 months ago - 22 July 2020 | Tourism

If you love creating videos and sharing them on social media platforms, you stand the chance of not only winning a great prize, you can...

Latest News

Country captured on canvas

3 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Hidden in a small studio in the Grüner Kranz complex, you will find artist Anja Benseler behind the easel. From here she creates beautiful artworks...

Hungry lions help to clean...

18 hours ago | Environment

More than 4 000 Hungry Lion staff members, including those in Windhoek took part in World Clean-Up Day, which was celebrated on Saturday. All over...

Hep E in the spotlight

19 hours ago | Health

A project to improve sanitation in Namibia’s informal settlements in a bid to contain the spread of Hepatitis E, was announced by Development Workshop Namibia...

Filling automotive engineering enterprise gap

20 hours ago | Business

Mekemo Trading, a mechanical and automotive services provider based in Katutura, is the recipient of skills-based finance for young artisans by the Development Bank of...

Pipes made in Namibia, for...

20 hours ago | Business

AGA Pipe Products started operation in 2014 and is owned, managed and run by Namibians for the Namibian market.Currently the company runs three production lines...

NACN dishes out dollars

20 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Another 43 successful applications valued at N$777 922 have been funded by the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) under the Arts & Culture COVID-19...

Promotion for Education’s Vries

21 hours ago | Education

The ministry of education, arts and culture announced the recent appointment of Gerard Vries as the new deputy executive director for lifelong learning, arts and...

NWR board, senior management cut...

23 hours ago | Tourism

For the past six months, all tourism companies have been severely affected by Covid-19.Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) being one of the dominate players was...

Ford Everest 2.0 Bi-turbo 4x4...

1 day - 21 September 2020 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzIn Namibië, soos grootliks in die res van die wêreld, is sportnutsvoertuie die eerste keuse van meeste motorkopers. Terwyl die wêreldekonomie krimp,...

Load More