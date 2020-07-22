NWR declares a profit for the first time

Namibia Wildlife Resorts held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier this week, recording a profit for the first time since its inception in 1999. Photo contributed

“This past financial year saw NWR record a N$22 million profit, which is a N$41 million improvement on the 2018 financial year,” was the announcement made during Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier this week.

For the first time, the AGM was held under the new commercial state-owned enterprise Act 2019 (Act 1 of 2019) that came into operation on 16 December 2019.

In presenting the results to the shareholder (the ministries of Public Enterprise and Environment), NWR Chairman Ambassador Leonard Iipumbu said: “… We managed to record a profit for the first time since our creation in 1999, increasing our revenue by 11% compared to the 2018 financial year and by keeping our operating expenses flat, despite inflationary pressures.”

However, he was quick to add that, “at the time of writing the 2018/2019 annual report, Covid-19 had just been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The impact of Covid-19 on the tourism industry is severe and devastating. With international travel restrictions effectively halting all progress in the tourism industry, we will not be able to repeat the success of 2019.”

He said that to mitigate the effects of Covid-19, the company implemented critical measures to ensure its sustainability. This includes the introduction of the extraordinary N$600 per room special targeting the domestic market.

According to newly appointed managing director, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, despite the change in leadership, the company continued to operate as usual. “A profit scenario was recorded for the first time in our history, which in my view, summarises the progress we made in terms of governance of the company.

“There were also improvements in the adherence to standard operating procedures. Customer service levels improved, and positive feedback was received from our customers. The negative media reports that characterised us in the past, also significantly improved. We will continue to build from the successes and improvements recorded in 2019 to improve even more in the 2020 financial year, albeit the disruptive and challenging times of Covid-19,” he concluded.

