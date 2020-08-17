NWR Exco check out Etosha renovations

Dolomite front entrance with new decking and canvas. All photos contributed Additional cooking facilities for overlanders at Halali. Halali's electrician Petrina Shalongo together with NWR's MD Dr Matthias Ngwangwama posing next to one of the electrical boxes she fixed. The new kiosk at Halali.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama and members of his Executive Committee (Exco) visited its Etosha National Park resorts last week to evaluate the renovation work that has been undertaken.

During the visit, the team were joined by Nelson Nghitaunapo, a representative of the Namibia Public Workers’ Union (NAPWU) who are a key stakeholder. At each resort, engagements were held with staff to get feedback on some of the challenges they have faced during these challenging few months.

Ngwangwama and his team started their trip at Dolomite, which amongst others, had its ageing wooden deck and chalet canvas replaced. The revitalised resort, which is the only one on the Western side of the Etosha National Park, has seen many locals visit since mid-May due to its seclusion. “I must say that over the past few months, I have had many clients personally email me appreciating the changes that have taken place at Dolomite resort,” he said.

The team also checked on the measures that the health ministry had requested each tourism establishment to have in place.

“When we visited Okaukuejo and the other resorts in Etosha, I noticed that all our staff are adhering to Covid-19 guidelines stipulated by the ministry. This should assure our guests that their safety is our priority. Equally, I am happy with the progress that has been made with the renovations at the double rooms and waterhole chalets in Okaukuejo. These renovations show our resolve to provide our guests with the best experience in the park,” NWR Chief Operations Officer Sebulon Chicalu said.

Halali is also going to surprise guests. With the internal team, the resort has been rejuvenated. The rooms have been refreshed, the camping facilities have been increased, and additional cooking facilities for overlanders have been added.

“I was surprised by the changes that I saw at the resort,” Mufaro Nesongano, NWR Corporate Communications, Online Media and Sponsorships Manager, said. “After having last visited it some time ago, it was great to see how the internal team has worked tirelessly to renew the resort. Even though the project is not yet complete, the changes done are out of this world”.



Encouraging local travel

Over the years, NWR has been at the forefront of encouraging local travel by offering various specials.

Between mid-May and 31 August 2020, NWR reduced all its rates to N$600 per room.

“This special price was introduced to make travel as affordable as possible during these challenging times,” Ngwangwama said. “It was very encouraging to see many families visiting us for the first time and others after many years. We are very grateful with the feedback that we have received regarding the special and encourage those that have not utilised it, to do so before it ends. For our clients who have made bookings and have not been able to visit us due to the travel restrictions in some areas, we encourage them to move their booking to a later date at no cost,” he concluded.

