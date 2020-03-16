NWR extends Independence discount

NWR’s acting managing director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama.

The World Health Organisation recently declared Coronavirus (Covid-19) a pandemic and Namibia recorded its first Coronavirus cases on 14 March 2020. On the same day the President Hage Geingob put in place measures to safeguard the lives of the Namibian nation.

“The measures require us to safeguard our staff and guests. Therefore, as NWR, we have been sensitising our employees at the resorts to ensure that we continue adhering to strict hygiene levels. At the centre of our business is the wellbeing of our staff and guests,” says NWR’s acting managing director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama.

With some clients amending or cancelling their bookings, NWR has updated its cancellation policy to speak to the changing environment. Therefore, clients are welcome to get in touch with any NWR booking office where they will be assisted on the way forward.

“As a company, we are cognizant that the Coronavirus is going to have a direct impact on our business in the coming months. It is for this reason that we have decided to extend our Independence discount of 70% to April 2020. We believe that this will present our domestic market an opportunity to visit us if they did not have an opportunity to do so in March. Also, foreign tourists who find themselves confined in Namibia for whatever reasons are free to extend their stay at any of our establishments,” Ngwangwama concludes.





