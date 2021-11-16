NWR MD reacts to video

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel

The managing director of Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) responded to a video being

circulated on social media of guests supposedly only being offered bread for dinner at

Okaukuejo resort in Etosha National Park.

In the video one can hear a guest complaining about being served only bread after the

electricity went out at the resort.

In reaction, MD Matthias Ngwangwama said that a power failure occurred last Thursday

evening and continued until around 10:00 the next morning.

“Unfortunately, the NWR backup genset could not successfully changeover automatically,

however it was up and running at around 19:30,” he said.

Ngwangwama confirmed that there was a group of ten guests who were told that there was

a power interruption, and that they had been asked to be a little patient. “Due to the fact

that there was a diabetic guest in the group and they were hungry, they asked to be given

bread and butter while waiting for power to be restored. This is what my team did and gave

them bread as requested,” he said.

By the time the bread was brought to the table, the power had been restored and their

orders of grilled beef rump were placed immediately.