NWR MD reacts to video

16 November 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel
The managing director of Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) responded to a video being
circulated on social media of guests supposedly only being offered bread for dinner at
Okaukuejo resort in Etosha National Park.
In the video one can hear a guest complaining about being served only bread after the
electricity went out at the resort.
In reaction, MD Matthias Ngwangwama said that a power failure occurred last Thursday
evening and continued until around 10:00 the next morning.
“Unfortunately, the NWR backup genset could not successfully changeover automatically,
however it was up and running at around 19:30,” he said.
Ngwangwama confirmed that there was a group of ten guests who were told that there was
a power interruption, and that they had been asked to be a little patient. “Due to the fact
that there was a diabetic guest in the group and they were hungry, they asked to be given
bread and butter while waiting for power to be restored. This is what my team did and gave
them bread as requested,” he said.
By the time the bread was brought to the table, the power had been restored and their
orders of grilled beef rump were placed immediately.

