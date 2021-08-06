NWR reassigns resort managers

In-house maintenance team introduced

Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director. Photo contributed

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited has effected changes within its operations to prepare the organisation for the remainder of the year and beyond.

In light of this, resort managers at Dolomite, Halali, Onkoshi and Waterberg have been reassigned. At the same time, the organisation’s operations have been split between two operational managers, with one having oversight over the Northern part of the country and the other over the Southern resorts, inclusive of the Coastal areas. Equally, the organisation enhanced its in-house maintenance capacity, leading to maintenance-related matters being attended to internally at various resorts.

“To improve operational efficiencies and provide growth opportunities to our team members within the organisation, we decided to reallocate some of them,” says Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director. “Elly Nuule, the former Halali resort manager, has been reassigned to Waterberg; Johannes Pitji is now the Halali resort manager after previously heading the Sesriem campsite; Foibe Kapofi was transferred from Onkoshi to Dolomite, whilst Coster Shakwa was moved to Onkoshi after being the Khorixas rest camp manager. At Mile 108, Albert Awarab is now the camp administrator.”

At the same time, the following camp/resort managers have been appointed in an acting capacity: Salomo Kuwa (Gross Barmen Resort), Morris Mbeha (Khorixas rest camp); Betty Kavangu (acting manager at Naukluft camp); and Sophia Burger (acting Hardap Resort manager).

Operationally, Sunday Nelenge, who previously served as the Hardap Resort Manager, is now the Senior Operations Manager for Southern resorts inclusive of coastal facilities. Rebekka Horaes, who headed Gross Barmen resort, is now the manager of operations support at the head office whilst at the same time also the caretaker senior operations manager for the northern resorts. All these changes were necessitated by the departure of the previous chief operations officer, Sebulon Chicalu, who has taken up the position of director of tourism in the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

Likewise, to reduce maintenance costs, an in-house maintenance team headed by acting maintenance manager, Simeon Amakutuwa, has been developed. Thus far, they have attended to maintenance issues at various resorts.

“Recently, the Halali swimming pool, campsite braai stands and sitting areas were repaired by them with the assistance of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism,” says Mufaro Njabulo Nesongano, manager corporate communications, online media and sponsorships.

“All these efforts are aimed at ensuring our ability to withstand the current challenging times but equally prepare for the future ahead. Therefore, I would like to congratulate each team member that has been reassigned and wish them the best of luck in their new roles. I know that we will better serve our clients with the new deployments, especially with the lifted travel restrictions. Lastly, I also want to encourage our Nation to take advantage of the opportunity to see our beautiful country once again,” Dr Ngwangwama says.



