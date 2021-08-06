NWR reassigns resort managers

In-house maintenance team introduced

06 August 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited has effected changes within its operations to prepare the organisation for the remainder of the year and beyond.
In light of this, resort managers at Dolomite, Halali, Onkoshi and Waterberg have been reassigned. At the same time, the organisation’s operations have been split between two operational managers, with one having oversight over the Northern part of the country and the other over the Southern resorts, inclusive of the Coastal areas. Equally, the organisation enhanced its in-house maintenance capacity, leading to maintenance-related matters being attended to internally at various resorts.
“To improve operational efficiencies and provide growth opportunities to our team members within the organisation, we decided to reallocate some of them,” says Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director. “Elly Nuule, the former Halali resort manager, has been reassigned to Waterberg; Johannes Pitji is now the Halali resort manager after previously heading the Sesriem campsite; Foibe Kapofi was transferred from Onkoshi to Dolomite, whilst Coster Shakwa was moved to Onkoshi after being the Khorixas rest camp manager. At Mile 108, Albert Awarab is now the camp administrator.”
At the same time, the following camp/resort managers have been appointed in an acting capacity: Salomo Kuwa (Gross Barmen Resort), Morris Mbeha (Khorixas rest camp); Betty Kavangu (acting manager at Naukluft camp); and Sophia Burger (acting Hardap Resort manager).
Operationally, Sunday Nelenge, who previously served as the Hardap Resort Manager, is now the Senior Operations Manager for Southern resorts inclusive of coastal facilities. Rebekka Horaes, who headed Gross Barmen resort, is now the manager of operations support at the head office whilst at the same time also the caretaker senior operations manager for the northern resorts. All these changes were necessitated by the departure of the previous chief operations officer, Sebulon Chicalu, who has taken up the position of director of tourism in the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.
Likewise, to reduce maintenance costs, an in-house maintenance team headed by acting maintenance manager, Simeon Amakutuwa, has been developed. Thus far, they have attended to maintenance issues at various resorts.
“Recently, the Halali swimming pool, campsite braai stands and sitting areas were repaired by them with the assistance of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism,” says Mufaro Njabulo Nesongano, manager corporate communications, online media and sponsorships.
“All these efforts are aimed at ensuring our ability to withstand the current challenging times but equally prepare for the future ahead. Therefore, I would like to congratulate each team member that has been reassigned and wish them the best of luck in their new roles. I know that we will better serve our clients with the new deployments, especially with the lifted travel restrictions. Lastly, I also want to encourage our Nation to take advantage of the opportunity to see our beautiful country once again,” Dr Ngwangwama says.

Similar News

 

More pay cuts at NWR

3 weeks ago - 09 July 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts announced another round of paycuts for staff at all levels for a period not exceeding three months, starting in August.In a media...

Meet NWR’s influencers

1 month - 01 July 2021 | Tourism

Between 24 and 31 May, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) gave social media influencers the chance to submit a two-page proposal highlighting why NWR should collaborate...

Black Friday booking extension allowed

1 month - 22 June 2021 | Tourism

Throughout the past 15 months, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) needed to find innovative ways to sustain its business. Through various specials, such as its Black...

New owners for iconic Safari Hotel

2 months ago - 12 May 2021 | Tourism

Funds advised by Kasada Capital Management today announced the acquisition of the 414-key Safari Hotels and Conference Centre in Windhoek. This transaction will be made...

Nam to host UN WTO regional conference

2 months ago - 09 May 2021 | Tourism

Namibia will host the United Nations World Tourism Regional Conference, aimed at branding and enhancing the image of Africa as a tourist destination next month.The...

Park fees increase

3 months ago - 09 April 2021 | Tourism

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has introduced new park entrance and conservation fees for visitors, effective 1 April 2021.In a media statement, the...

/Ai-/Ais to reopen later

3 months ago - 07 April 2021 | Tourism

Following flash floods earlier this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) closed its /Ai-/Ais Hot Springs and Spa.The flooding resulted in the rivers along the...

NAC in the black – Jooste

4 months ago - 28 March 2021 | Tourism

Despite the bleak global economy and low air traffic, Public Enterprises Minister Leon Jooste gave the assurance that the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) is financially...

Increased focus on customers

4 months ago - 28 March 2021 | Tourism

Just over a year ago, the world was confronted by the devastating impact of Covid-19. During this period, the tourism sector was one of the...

Mudflinging in the tourism industry

4 months ago - 17 March 2021 | Tourism

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerAt the centre of a dispute in the tourism industry is Nrupesh Soni, who has made several allegations against many local tourism...

Latest News

NWR reassigns resort managers

6th of August 13:18 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited has effected changes within its operations to prepare the organisation for the remainder of the year and beyond.In light of...

Women help Rehoboth's vulnerable

6th of August 13:13 | Society

Rehoboth • [email protected] than 100 people currently living on Rehoboth's landfills recently received a hot meal, juice and fruit.Elodine Cloete from Rehoboth Mommies in Need...

NaTIS resumes bookings, testing

6th of August 13:08 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) announced that all NaTIS offices countrywide will commence with bookings for Learner and Driving Licence Testing as from Monday (9 August...

Fighting poverty is a collective...

1 day - 05 August 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • John SteytlerRecently I indicated that I will start a column about poverty and the causes thereof, but more importantly what can be done...

Green dream team raring to...

1 day - 05 August 2021 | Sports

When the starter pistol sounds at Sapporo Odori Park on Saturday in Japan, Namibia and South Africa will see Nedbank’s running club green dream team...

Boost for Bel Esprit post-Covid...

1 day - 05 August 2021 | Health

“We are extremely grateful to the FirstRand Namibia HOPE Fund for their generous support and look forward to being able to concentrate our efforts to...

NIPDB launches logo design competition

1 day - 05 August 2021 | Business

The Namibian Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) invites Namibians aged 18 and older to submit logo design ideas and the good news is that...

Hundreds receive training and support

1 day - 04 August 2021 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] Side by Side Early Intervention Centre, one of the key factors to success is the parents’workshops, designed to provide education and skills to...

Sixty golden years

2 days ago - 04 August 2021 | Sports

Respect, sportsmanship, humility and celebrating sporty success – this is what the DTS sports club, the Deutscher Turn- & Sportverein (DTS) has stood for in...

Load More