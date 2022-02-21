NWR wants to ban irresponsible ‘influencers’

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NRW) has taken a position on persons photographing themselves posing on fossilised trees at Deadvlei on social networks. This comes after photos that were shot in Deadvlei at the Sossusvlei World Heritage Site surfaced online.

The images are mainly photographs that were taken on camelthorn trees (bot. Vachellia Erioloba).

NWR has primarily taken aim at tourism companies that allow tourists to climb “the symbol of nature” to pose there. The camelthorn is considered a miracle of nature as it defies the adverse conditions of the desert landscape and survives in the conditions of water shortage.

In a media statement, NRW complained about the carelessness of tourists and tour operators, who pay no attention to sustainability in tourism. The statement went on to say that these visitors are not interested in taking a picture with nature, but rather in climbing trees to get the best shot.

NWR asked that tourists comply with the rules of the nature reserves and not to carelessly destroy Namibia’s fauna.



