NWR website up again

Namibia Wildlife Resorts’ Windhoek server was attacked by ransomware over the weekend, resulting in the NWR booking system – Innkeeper and its email server – being unresponsive.

NWR Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, said that the company had been attacked on Sunday, which negatively affected their booking system and email server.

“Over the past two days, our IT team has been working hard at rebuilding and restoring our booking system and our email server. Thus far, we have been able to restore our booking system; however, our email services should be restored before the end of the week. We would like to thank our clients for their understanding during this period.”



