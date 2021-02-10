NWR website up again

10 February 2021 | Technology

Namibia Wildlife Resorts’ Windhoek server was attacked by ransomware over the weekend, resulting in the NWR booking system – Innkeeper and its email server – being unresponsive.
NWR Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, said that the company had been attacked on Sunday, which negatively affected their booking system and email server.
“Over the past two days, our IT team has been working hard at rebuilding and restoring our booking system and our email server. Thus far, we have been able to restore our booking system; however, our email services should be restored before the end of the week. We would like to thank our clients for their understanding during this period.”

Similar News

 

Hommeltuie bring nuwe uitdagings vir internasionale wetgewing

1 week ago - 01 February 2021 | Technology

Waarneming met behulp van hommeltuie is vinnig besig om ’n algemene verskynsel te word. Dit het by militêre gevegte begin, maar het reeds na ander...

Exciting new opportunities for FemTech

2 weeks ago - 26 January 2021 | Technology

DoBox and the Embassy of France announced the launching of the FemTech project to support the development of Namibia’s Female Tech Entrepreneurs.The project responds to...

Messaging apps: What now?

1 month - 13 January 2021 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] of the popular messaging app, Whatsapp, are concerned after it was announced in December that new terms of service will be rolled...

Cyber security in the spotlight

2 months ago - 09 December 2020 | Technology

The sixth Namibia National Cyber Security Competition was held at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), under the theme “Cyber Security Automated: Rethinking...

We, the Internet

4 months ago - 06 October 2020 | Technology

On 10 October 2020, thousands of citizens representing the diversity of their respective countries will gather in more than 70 countries around the world to...

Promoting access to information through community broadcasters

5 months ago - 11 September 2020 | Technology

Namibia Media Trust (NMT), a member of the ACTION Coalition, has teamed up with community radio stations under the auspices of the Namibia Community Broadcasters...

Female ‘hackers’ take the lead

5 months ago - 18 August 2020 | Technology

Sixty-eight teams of young innovators registered to take part in a virtual hackathon aimed at improving public service delivery last month.The hackathon was initiated by...

CoW retains telecommunication license

6 months ago - 28 July 2020 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] the fact that an unauthorised person made the application on behalf of the City of Windhoek (CoW) for a telecommunication license last...

City denies 5G technology

6 months ago - 16 July 2020 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] the proposed plan to implement 5G technology with Huawei has been discussed at length at many council meetings, the City of Windhoek...

A marathon of a hackathon

7 months ago - 09 July 2020 | Technology

The UNDP Namibia Accelerator Lab has partnered with the Namibia University Science and Technology (NUST) Tech Hub and Green Enterprise Solutions in hosting a virtual...

Latest News

CoW, GRN debt swap deal...

22 hours ago | Government

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has offered government a N$350 million debt swap deal.A debt swap is a refinancing deal in which a debtor gets...

Classical music in Masterclass spotlight

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Music Ensemble with the support of Bank Windhoek hosts a music development workshop in the capital from Tuesday, 16 to Tuesday, 23 February...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 11 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Support local stores to increase...

1 day - 11 February 2021 | Business

The economy has been tough on many local businesses and restaurants who are struggling to keep their doors open under ongoing restrictions. In light of...

Overhaul for local airports

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) chief executive Bisey |Uirab said the company plans to invest over N$1.3 billion in infrastructure development across all eight airports in...

Energy-efficient lightbulbs for Health

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Social Issues

NamPower handed over 13 100 energy-efficient lightbulbs valued at almost N$300 000 to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) earlier this week.The donation...

Coetzee sets wheels in motion...

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Sports

National cycling champion Drikus Coetzee has set his sights on competing at the 2021 International Cycling Union (UCI) World Championships slated for 19 to 26...

Juffrou Vissie groet die skoolgeewêreld

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | People

Me. Elsabe Visser (beter bekend as Juffrou Vissie) het op 31 Desember 2020 ná 42 jaar in die onderwys, afgetree.Nadat sy in 1974 matriek geslaag...

Set up your loved ones...

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita BeukesValentine's Day is synonymous with the traditional exchange of cards, chocolates, gifts and sharing a candle-lit dinner with loved ones.It not only...

Load More