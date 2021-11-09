O&L awards Value Stars

The annual awards ceremony celebrates the O&L employees from each of the Group’s subsidiaries who exemplify O&L’s values.

While the norm was to host one grand ceremony, this year’s Value Star Awards adopted a similar approach to the 2020 awards, with four smaller breakfast events. Three ceremonies were held in Windhoek and one in Swakopmund to celebrate the group’s coastal operating companies, Hangana Seafood and Kraatz.

The O&L Group Leadership were present at each ceremony to congratulate and thank all the Value Stars for leading by example and inspiring those around them.

Delivering his words of appreciation at each of the ceremonies was O&L Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme said: “What matters most in life is the legacy you leave behind. When you leave this earth, you leave with nothing, but what is important is how people will remember you and the difference you have made in the lives of others. To our Value Stars – thank you for living and leading the O&L Values. Without you and your contributions, we would not be able to effectively live our Purpose, ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’. Congratulations on your achievements. You make us proud!”

As a token of appreciation, each of winners received an O&L Leisure lodge-hopping experience, Fossil watch, Value Star T-shirt, Pick n Pay voucher to the value of N$300, as well as the prized Value Star trophy.

The overall Value Stars from each O&L operating company were as follows:

Pick n Pay Namibia – Anne Alettasia Shikongo

Broll Namibia – Josua Ndakwenonghwe

O&L Leisure – Helvi Sevelinus

Namibia Breweries Limited – George Morwe

Dimension Data – Jeremy Harris

Hartlief – Nazeem Majiedt

O&L Centre – Landi Tuit

Namibia Dairies – Rebekka Mangunda

Kraatz – Jacques van Nieuwholtz

Hangana Seafood – Eino Martin

