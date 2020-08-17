O&L goes beyond borders

Nexentury opens shop

17 August 2020 | Business

The Ohlthaver & List Group has acquired the majority stake in CRONIMET Mining Power Solutions GmbH, a German-based renewable energy project development, engineering procurement-construction, investment and asset management company, from the exiting shareholder CRONIMET Mining AG in Switzerland.
The merger comes after half a decade of successfully partnering with CRONIMET in Namibia through a joint venture.
In cementing the corporate merger, O&L Energy and CRONIMET will adopt its new trade name and brand, namely O&L Nexentury.
O&L Group executive chairman Sven Thieme and chief executive Wessie van der Westhuizen welcomed the new member to the O&L family and portfolio, saying the exciting new partnership is a big leap in the O&L Group’s quest of venturing beyond borders. “The projects successfully completed by O&L Energy and its partners have proven that we can compete with the best in the world and therefore it is time to take this Namibian business to the world,” they said.
According to Rollie Armstrong and Steffen Kammerer, co-founders and directors of O&L Nexentury GmbH: “We are thrilled to officially be part of the O&L family after many successful years as partners as we inaugurate our next century by building a future together that enhances life and grows a profitable and long-term sustainable business.
With this merger, the two companies have aligned their renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure business models to expand development and asset aggregation throughout Africa and into Europe.
“Capitalized with the O&L Group’s rich Namibian history, its corporate culture and financial muscle and combined with what was CRONIMET’s project development expertise, team diversity and track record, O&L Nexentury is set to be a major international force.”

