O&L says no to violence

Pick n Pay Namibia has condemned in the strongest terms violence in any form at any of its stores,

following a vicious assault by a customer on one of its employees at its Mega Centre store.

Pick n Pay Managing Director, Graeme Mouton confirmed with shock and dismay the incident. “This barbaric incident is extremely upsetting as we highly value the health and safety of both our employees and customers. In a country where Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is at the order of the day, we simply cannot and will not condone this type of behavior. We are terribly sorry that our employee had to endure this trauma and sincerely apologize to her as well as the rest of our employees and customers who had to watch this horrendous altercation.”

Given the seriousness of this incident and pending a thorough internal investigation into the matter, Pick n Pay have decided that the customer and his accomplice are no longer welcome at any of the Pick n Pay stores. They are proactively working with law enforcement as they proceed with their investigation.



According to Mouton, they have through their Group Employee Wellness function, initiated the process of providing trauma counselling to the aggrieved employee, and all other employees who witnessed the attack to help them get through this ordeal.

“We wish to reassure our employees and our valued customers that their safety, a pleasant shopping experience and customer service is our top priority.”

The Pick n Pay employee has opened a case against the perpetrators.

